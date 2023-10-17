Flashback: This Week In Wrestling History S2 E42 (10/15 – 10/21) Remastered! Original Broadcast: 10/17/2019

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 4PM EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

SYNOPSIS: S2 E42 (10/15 – 10/21)

RUNNING TIME: 3 HOURS 38 MINUTES

Audio: Nick Bockwinkel refuses to wrestle Ric Flair in Memphis.

Infamous Cage Match: Magnificent Muraco vs Jimmy Snuka.

Audio: Awesome promo montage from Magnificent Muraco leading up to cage match against Snuka.

Audio: Magnificent Muraco eats a Meatball Sub during a match.

Looking back at two local NY WWF events DT attended back in October 1983.

Sheepherders (aka Bushwackers) become last UWF Tag Team Champions before UWF/Crockett merger.

Looking back at the 1988 King Of The Ring.

Arachnaman.

Audio: What could have been: Confrontation between Madusa and Sherri at NY Convention.

Sabu wrestles WWF tryout matches against Owen Hart and Scott Taylor.

Audio: Jim Cornette speaks on Sabu’s 1993 WWF tryout.

Crush betrays Macho Man Randy Savage on Raw.

Audio: Cactus Jack talks historic tag teams such as Patterson/Stevens, Funks, Midnight Express, and the American Males.

Dean Douglas taketh and giveth the IC Title away.

Looking back at WWF IYH: Great White North (1995) and Buried Alive (1996)

Audio: Highlights of Buried Alive match between Undertaker and Mankind.

Bret Hart turns down rumored $8 Million deal from WCW and signs 20 year deal with WWF.

Jushin Thunder Liger becomes Kishin Liger.

Audio: Ric Rude gets nuclear heat from ECW fans at Elks Lodge.

Bam Bam Bigelow def Shane Douglas for ECW Heavyweight Title.

Vince McMahon fires Steve Austin at Judgement Day.

Christian makes wins Light Heavyweight Title in WWF debut.

Audio: Bang 3:16: A ‘fired’ and armed Steve Austin kidnaps and threatens Vince McMahon with multiple weapons.

Audio: Bret Hart vs Sting on Nitro.

Stacy Keibler tries out for the Nitro Girls.

Looking back at WWF No Mercy PPV (1999, 2002, 2003).

Audio: Chyna def Jeff Jarrett in ‘Good Housekeeping Match’ and wins IC Title.

Jeff Jarrett appears on WCW Nitro the day after competing at WWF No Mercy.

WCW releases Bret Hart

Article (2001) focuses on WWE generosity towards 09/11 rescue including $1 Million donation, use of WWF NY for first responders, and much more.

Hayabusa (RIP) paralyzed during a match against Mammoth Sasaki.

Infamous Triple H / Katie Vick Funeral segment airs on Raw.

Hermie Sadler competes on NWATNA PPV event.

Audio: HBK vs Goldberg leads to Batista return (injury) and ‘collects’ the bounty on Goldberg.

WWF holds first ever Taboo Tuesday PPV (2004).

Audio: Ric Flair busts himself open while cutting a promo and is a bloody mess.

Kurt Angle makes his TNA PPV debut at Bound For Glory (2006).

Audio: Steve-O looks back on Umaga shooting on him during Raw appearance.

Audio: Steve-O and Chris Pontius destroyed by Umaga on Raw.

Audio: Keven Federline shows up on Raw.

Cryme Time makes their WWE debut.

Audio: Memorable promo exchange between DX and Rated RKO (2006).

WWF releases Kristal Marshall.

Candice Michelle suffers broken clavicle during Raw match against Beth Phoenix.

Booker T issues statement regarding his and Sharmell’s departure from WWE (2007).

Brock Lesnar signs with UFC and appears at UFC 77.

Audio: Brock Lesnar speaks on signing with UFC.

Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling debuts on CMT.

Shimmer crowns their first ever Tag Team Champions.

Shane McMahon announces his resignation from WWE Management effective January 1, 2010.

Audio: WWE launches ‘Stand Up For WWE’ campaign.

After failing WWE physical, Nigel McGuinness signs with TNA.

TNA inducts Kurt Angle into TNA Hall Of Fame.

TNA reinstates Bram after criminal charges were dropped.

Audio: Goldberg makes his WWE return after 13 year absence.

AJ Styles vs James Ellsworth for WWE Championship.

And so much more!

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S2 E42 (10/15 – 10/21) online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S2 E42 (10/15 – 10/21) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

==================