WWE Raw 10/16/23 Post Show: Judgement Day Regain Tag Titles But Why? Jade Cargill/Becky Lynch Tease; Seventeen Women Appear On Raw; Five Title Matches Set For WWE Crown Jewel; The Rock vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 Finally ‘Acknowledged’; Truth Behind WWE/CM Punk Reports; TWIWH/NXT/AEW Dynamite Previews; Week In Ratings And More!
WWE Raw Post Show (10/16/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE Raw 10/16/23 Results Plus: WWE plays hot potato as Judgement Day regain Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships; Sami Zayn misguided anger over Kevin Owens trade; SEVENTEEN Women get decent TV time; Drew McIntyre/Seth Rollins gets heated; Johnny Wrestling returns; Jade Cargill appears; Gunther/Bronson Reed delivers BIG; Michael Cole takes a rare night off and more
- WWE working on new entrance music for Ludwig Keiser
- Click bait media finally forced to admit the obvious: Roman Reigns vs The Rock at WrestleMania 40 is NOT happening. The story never changed.
- Clearing up Elite media reports claiming WWE ‘turned down and opted not to sign CM Punk’
- Major update from last week’s Logan Paul return story: Will face Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel for US Title
- WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Updated lineup plus the latest news and rumors: Fatal 5-Way Women’s Title Match for Rhea Ripley; Roman Reigns vs LA Knight, and more
- NXT 10/17/23 and AEW Dynamite 10/18/23 previews
- This Week In Ratings: Dirty Dom atop the 10/10/23 mountain; Huge ‘Knight’ for LA and Roman Reigns; Antisemitic angle occupies the basement for AEW; Fans getting tired of Lucha? Over 900K fans do NOT change the channel for Adam Copeland and more
- This Week In Wrestling History Preview: Snuka/Muraco Cage Match turns 40; Sabu vs Owen Hart; Christian/WWE in-ring debut; Bang 3:16; Triple H/Katie Vick; Umaga destroys Steve-O; Keven Federline shows up on Raw and is greeted by The Doctor Of Thuganomics (John Cena); Vince McMahon demands that you ‘Stand Up For WWE’ and more!
====
WWE Raw Results (10/16/23):
- Shinsuke Nakamura def Ricochet (Falls Count Anywhere)
- Piper Niven def Natalya
- Ludwig Kaiser def Johnny Gargano
- Rhea Ripley (c) def Shayna Baszler by DQ (WWE Women’s World Championship)
- Gunther (c) def Bronson Reed (IC Title)
- Finn Balor & Damian Priest def Cody Rhodes (c) & Jey Uso (c) (New Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions)
WWE Main Event Results (10/16/23):
- Akira Tozawa def Nathan Frazier
- Chad Gable def Trick Williams
====
====
====
====
===============
