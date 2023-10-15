Tags
The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 10/15/23: Brock Lesnar & Logan Paul Returning; Gunther vs Seth Rollins Title For Title? Adam Copeland/Ricky Starks Confrontation; Why AEW Needs a GM; NWA Territories Returning; Sting To Announce Retirement? Dave Meltzer On AEW TV & More!
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (10/15/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire
Some Topics Discussed:
- Nick Aldis’ great debut as SmackDown GM is a reminder that AEW absolutely needs a GM or authority figure on AEW TV
- Interesting scenario that could lead to Gunther winning WWE World Heavyweight Championship and surrendering IC Title without being pinned or submitted
- About that Adam Copeland / Ricky Starks confrontation on AEW Collision….
- Triple H brings back Xia Li, Cameron Grimes, Indi Hartwell & others back to TV. Creative elevation? Or filling lower spots held by others who were recently released?
- Brock Lesnar & Logan Paul returning just in time for WWE Crown Jewel?
- Is Amazon Prime a legit player to obtain the rights to WWE Raw, NXT, and ultimately WWE Network from Peacock in a few years?
- Billy Corgan announces NWA bringing back territories: We’re not in 2005 anymore Toto
- Looking at a downward trend AEW and WWE has experienced the last few years during the Fall months
- Sting to announce or tease his retirement on AEW Dynamite?
- Could WWE Crown Jewel be postponed due to the war in Israel and unrest in Middle East?
- Plus: Sami Zayn vs Gunther feud… Thoughts on upcoming Iron Claw movie… Dave Meltzer appearing on AEW TV… Favorite Halloween Havoc match… Jake The Snake Roberts Promos… Cody still finishing the story at WrestleMania 40… RIP Suzanne Summers (76) and more
🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony‘ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.
