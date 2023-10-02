Tags
WWE Raw 10/2/23 Post Show: Edge Bids Farewell To WWE, Files New Trademarks; Title Match Added To Fastlane; Rhea Threatens Dominik; DIY (Ciampa/Gargano) Reunion On Raw; Edge Removed From WWE Videos; NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Details; Week In Ratings; NXT/AEW/TWIWH Previews; Next DTKC Show & More
WWE Raw Post Show (10/2/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE Raw 10/2/23 Results Plus: Rhea Ripley threatens Dominik Mysterio, DIY (Gargano/Ciampa) reunite! Becky Lynch Title defense postponed, IC Title Match; Two Faced Drew? Trick Williams appears; New Title Match added to WWE Fastlane & more
- Reason WWE bumped up Gunther vs Tommaso Ciampa IC Title match to 10/2/23 Raw
- Becky Lynch medical update following Extreme Rules match at NXT No Mercy
- Edge replaced by Seth Rollins who is replaced by Sheamus alongside Becky Lynch on WWE ‘Then, Now, Forever’ Intro (pics)
- Latest news, details & thoughts on Adam Copeland signing with AEW, schedule and new trademarks.
- Beautiful Terry Funk mural painted in Amarillo, Texas (pics)
- NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament 2023 Participants & brackets revealed (pics)
- NXT 10/3/23 and AEW Dynamite 10/4/23 previews
- This Week In Ratings: MJF continues to dominate; Judgement Day and LWO occupy the penthouse AND the outhouse; RVD fails to ‘hook’ in viewers; Impact fans say no to nostalgia & more
- This Week In Wrestling History Preview: Ric Flair plane crash, Chris Jericho & Lance Storm pro wrestling debuts, RIP Brian Pillman, First ever HIAC Match (Kane/WWE debut), Mick Foley introduces Mr Socko, Steve Austin attacks Vince McMahon in hospital & stuns Linda McMahon, Owen Hart Tribute Match, Bayley vs Sasha Banks NXT Takeover, Batista/MMA debut & more!
- Winner of SmackDown 9/29/23 Watch Party revealed (Gunther, LA Knight or Dominik Mysterio signed WWE Panini Card)
- WWE SmackDown Watch Party hosted by Don Tony returns Friday 10/6/23 (www.Playback.tv/dontonyshow)
WWE Raw Results (10/2/23):
- Imperium def Alpha Academy
- Bronson Reed def Cedric Alexander
- Xavier Woods def Ivar
- Tegan Nox def Chelsea Green
- Drew McIntyre def The Miz
- Gunther (c) def Tommaso Ciampa (IC Title Match)
