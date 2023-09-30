Tags
The Don Tony Show 9/30/23: Tony Khan Offers Edge Lucrative Money WWE Wouldnt Match; LA Knight Returns, To Team w/John Cena at Fastlane; WWE TV Hypes Jade Cargill Signing; Shawn Michaels Would Welcome CM Punk Return; Roman Reigns vs LA Knight Planned For Upcoming Event; SmackDown & Rampage Recaps; Push For Matt Riddle To Join AEW In 2024 Continues & Much More!
The Don Tony Show (9/30/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Tony Khan offered Adam Copeland (Edge) ‘Lucrative Money’ to join AEW. Latest details on the offer and what it would have taken for Edge to remain in WWE
- LA Knight, recovered from Covid, appears on SmackDown and will team with John Cena at WWE Fastlane vs Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso
- News on WWE plans for Roman Reigns vs LA Knight Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match and location
- Shawn Michaels talks candid about CM Punk and would welcome him back in NXT and/or WWE
- WWE SmackDown 9/29/23 recap: LA Knight joins John Cena against The Bloodline; Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar tear it up; Street Profits go full heel on LWO; Bobby Lashley on Grayson Waller Effect; Bayley pisses off Iyo Sky; Dragon Lee one step closer to main roster stay and more
- Big update from last week’s discussion on Roman Reigns’ return to WWE SmackDown
- Trish Stratus announces ‘The Bad Girl Tour’ taking place 2023-2024 with ten dates announced in US, Canada & UK (Dates and Locations provided)
- Sorry Will. After further review, the total Assembly at Wembley stands: 72,065
- Elite media and personnel elevate their push for AEW to sign Matt Riddle in 2024
- AEW Rampage 9/29/23 results & 9/30/23 Collision preview
- RIP Joyce Grable (70)
🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 9/26/23 (SPECIAL EPISODE) (Download Here: https://tinyurl.com/2p98bmcx) Full Synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4Gs
🔥WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 9/28/23 (INCLUDING NXT NO MERCY and AEW WRESTLEDREAM MATCH PREDICTIONS) Hosted by Don Tony. Download Link: https://tinyurl.com/4njp8ba2 Full Episode Details: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4GF
🔥WWE FASTLANE 2023 PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS hosted by DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE TUESDAY 10/3/23 at 10PM EST on Patreon (http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony) & later posted ONLINE for EVERYONE at http://www.DonTony.com and all audio platforms.
====
WWE SmackDown 9/29/23 Results:
- Jey Uso def Karl Anderson
- Austin Theory def Cameron Grimes
- Rey Mysterio (c) def Santos Escobar (United States Championship)
- Charlotte Flair def Bayley
AEW Rampage 9/29/23 Results:
- The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn def The Hardys & Isiah Kassidy (AEW World Trios Championship)
- Eddie Kingston (c) def Rocky Romero (NJPW Strong Openweight Championship)
- The Righteous def Caleb Crush & Gunnar
- Hikaru Shida def Ruby Soho (Faces Saraya for AEW Women’s Championship on 10/10/23 Dynamite)
==================
