The Don Tony Show 9/30/23: Tony Khan Offers Edge Lucrative Money WWE Wouldnt Match; LA Knight Returns, To Team w/John Cena at Fastlane; WWE TV Hypes Jade Cargill Signing; Shawn Michaels Would Welcome CM Punk Return; Roman Reigns vs LA Knight Planned For Upcoming Event; SmackDown & Rampage Recaps; Push For Matt Riddle To Join AEW In 2024 Continues & Much More!

The Don Tony Show (9/30/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

Tony Khan offered Adam Copeland (Edge) ‘Lucrative Money’ to join AEW. Latest details on the offer and what it would have taken for Edge to remain in WWE

LA Knight, recovered from Covid, appears on SmackDown and will team with John Cena at WWE Fastlane vs Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso

News on WWE plans for Roman Reigns vs LA Knight Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match and location

Shawn Michaels talks candid about CM Punk and would welcome him back in NXT and/or WWE

WWE SmackDown 9/29/23 recap: LA Knight joins John Cena against The Bloodline; Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar tear it up; Street Profits go full heel on LWO; Bobby Lashley on Grayson Waller Effect; Bayley pisses off Iyo Sky; Dragon Lee one step closer to main roster stay and more

Big update from last week’s discussion on Roman Reigns’ return to WWE SmackDown

Trish Stratus announces ‘The Bad Girl Tour’ taking place 2023-2024 with ten dates announced in US, Canada & UK (Dates and Locations provided)

Sorry Will. After further review, the total Assembly at Wembley stands: 72,065

Elite media and personnel elevate their push for AEW to sign Matt Riddle in 2024

AEW Rampage 9/29/23 results & 9/30/23 Collision preview

RIP Joyce Grable (70)

WWE SmackDown 9/29/23 Results:

Jey Uso def Karl Anderson

Austin Theory def Cameron Grimes

Rey Mysterio (c) def Santos Escobar (United States Championship)

Charlotte Flair def Bayley

AEW Rampage 9/29/23 Results:

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn def The Hardys & Isiah Kassidy (AEW World Trios Championship)

Eddie Kingston (c) def Rocky Romero (NJPW Strong Openweight Championship)

The Righteous def Caleb Crush & Gunnar

Hikaru Shida def Ruby Soho (Faces Saraya for AEW Women’s Championship on 10/10/23 Dynamite)

