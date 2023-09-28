Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 9/28/23: Hypocrite? Kenny Omega Rips Fans Less Than Supportive Of Jade Cargill; NXT No Mercy & AEW WrestleDream Predictions; Adam Cole Needs Ankle Surgery? Identities Of Masked Men Who Attacked Jay White; Crazy Stat About Malakai Black 2+ Year AEW Run; Trick/Melo Feud; Ratings News: NXT Drops 20%, Collision Rebounds And More!
Episode #191 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (9/28/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- NXT No Mercy and AEW WrestleDream predictions (Title changes, a reveal and a surprise confrontation?)
- Undisputed Kingdom? Masked men attack Jay White led by a small-shouldered man wearing MJF’s Devil Mask. Could the reveal be The Kingdom and Roderick Strong led by Adam Cole?
- Adam Cole says he needs Ankle Surgery due to broken bones and torn ligaments and cannot defend ROH Tag Team Titles. DT thinks the injury may be exaggerated and part storyline leading to Undisputed Kingdom reveal. Will MJF be part of the faction? Or will Adam Cole turn on his friend?
- Kenny Omega labeled ‘hypocrite’ after breaking his silence calling out wrestling fans expressing dissatisfaction and disapproval towards Jade Cargill joining WWE.
- The Assembly At Wembley gets a new attendance number: 85,528. Don Tony questions the validity of the UK Brent Council email circulating amongst IWC claiming the new attendance number for AEW All in at Wembley.
- NXT 9/26/23 No Mercy go home show drops over 20%. And the disappointing ratings trend for Carmelo Hayes continues
- Malakai Black posts video addressing his recent absence and lack of singles matches in AEW
- DT uncovers a terrible statistic about Malakai Black’s run in AEW since July 2021 debut. Will we see Malakai Black return to WWE in 2024?
- AEW Collision 9/23/23 rating sees substantial increase but also reveals more surprisingly low numbers for Bryan Danielson and Ricky Starks
🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 9/26/23 (SPECIAL EPISODE) (Download Here: https://tinyurl.com/2p98bmcx) Full Synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4Gs
🔥Programming Note: WWE FASTLANE 2023 PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS hosted by DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE TUESDAY 10/3/23 at 10PM EST on Patreon (www.Patreon.com/DonTony) & later posted ONLINE for EVERYONE at http://www.DonTony.com and all audio platforms.
AEW Dynamite 9/27/23 Results:
- Rey Fenix (c) def Jeff Jarrett (AEW International Championship)
- Nick Jackson def Brian Cage and Claudio Castagnoli
- Orange Cassidy def Penta El Zero Miedo, Matt Jackson and Austin Gunn
- Julia Hart def Willow Nightingale
NXT 9/26/23 Results:
- Butch def Joe Coffey (Global Heritage International Tournament Final)
- Trick Williams def Joe Gacy
- Baron Corbin def Josh Briggs
- OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) def Hank Walker & Tank Ledger
- Eddy Thorpe def Dijak (Strap Match)
- Thea Hail def Dani Palmer
- Trick Williams def Dragon Lee, Tyler Bate, & Axiom (Winner faces Dominik Mysterio for N.A. Championship at NXT No Mercy)
