Tags
Related Posts
Share This
WWE Raw 9/25/23 Post Show: WWE Fastlane News & Rumors; Elite Media Grooming AEW Fans To Accept Matt Riddle; LA Knight Medical Update; WWE Down Billions Since Merger; Disturbing Raw Ratings Metrics Since Last TV Deal; WWE Teases John Cena Handicap Match; Rick Boogs Makes Wild Claims About WWE Treatment; Mandy Rose/OnlyFans; Brooke Hogan Disowns Hulk? This Week In Ratings; TWIWH Preview; Next DTKC Show And More!
WWE Raw Post Show (9/25/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE Raw 9/25/23 Recap: Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio tear it up; Judgement Day (minus Mami) defend their Titles; Nia Jax’ in ring return; Drew McIntyre on Miz TV; Nakamura reveals his rematch stip and Seth takes dig at CM Punk?
- SmackDown leaving FOX for USA Network likely spells the end of Raw and possibly NXT on USA. DT flashes back to Raw and SmackDown ratings at the time of the previous TV Deals in 2018. The ratings decline for Raw may shock you.
- WWE announces John Cena vs Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa Handicap Match at Fastlane
- LA Knight medical update after testing positive for Covid
- Elite media already grooming AEW fans for the possibility of Matt Riddle joining AEW in 2024
- Mandy Rose: “I’m making life changing $$$ thanks to OnlyFans!”
- Trouble In Paradise: Hulk Hogan gets married over the weekend and daughter Brooke gives an interesting reason for not attending
- Rick Boogs vents on WWE release: Claims someone backstage with a ‘weird grudge’ against him, and Vince McMahon stepping down in 2022 killed his career.
- This Week In Ratings: Dynamite hits a Grand Slam while Rampage fouls out; Cena/Styles beatdown fails to impress; Dirty Dom tops Becky Lynch; Impact 1000 disappoints; NJPW tanks; low numbers for Danielson/Claudio and Page/Young Bucks matches & more
- This Week In Wrestling History Preview: Jim Cornette managerial debut; Pipers Pit vs The Flower Shop; Christian makes WWE debut; CM Punk arrives in OVW; Steve Austin rides the Zamboni; The Rock: This Is Your Life; Vince Russo and Ed Ferrara leave WWE for WCW; Hogan quits TNA and much more!
- NXT Watch Party hosted by Don Tony returns Tuesday 9/26/23 (www.Playback.tv/dontonyshow
🔥Programming Note: Your next episode of DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE TUESDAY 9/26/23 at 10PM EST on Patreon (www.Patreon.com/DonTony) & later posted ONLINE for EVERYONE at http://www.DonTony.com and all audio platforms.
🔥WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 9/20/23 Hosted by Don Tony. Download Link: https://tinyurl.com/pz6ahrsw Full Episode Details: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4EW
====
WWE Raw Results (9/25/23):
- Bronson Reed def Otis
- Tommaso Ciampa def Ludwig Keiser
- Tegan Nox def Natalya
- Dominik Mysterio (c) def Dragon Lee
- Nia Jax def Zoey Stark
- Drew McIntyre def Kofi Kingston
- Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) def Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
====
CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW 9/25/2023 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 9/25/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 9/25/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 9/25/2023
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
==================
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
-
WWE Raw Post Show: LIVE MON 11:05PM on YouTube
-
This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUE 4PM at DonTony.com
-
DT VIPatreon: LIVE TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (patreon.com/dontony)
-
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED at MIDNIGHT on DonTony.com
-
Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on THU
-
The Don Tony Show: LIVE SAT 12PM (NOON) on YouTube
-
The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: LIVE SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
-
WWE/AEW PPV Reviews following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy THOUSANDS OF HOURS of Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s Patreon Exclusive shows RECORDED EVERY WEEK and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Bysom (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)