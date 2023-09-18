Tags
WWE Raw 9/18/23 Post Show: Jey Uso Rejects Judgement Day; Matt Riddle News; Seth Rollins Tops PWI 500; CM Punk Breaks Silence; JoJo Pays Tribute To Bray Wyatt; John Cena + Roman Reigns Set For 11/4/23 Crown Jewel; This Week In Ratings; TWIWH Preview; Next DTKC Show And More!
WWE Raw Post Show (9/18/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE Raw 9/18/23 Results: Cody vs Dirty Dom; Jey Uso rejects Judgement Day, Drew McIntyre Claymores Jey Uso and turns down the fans, Becky defends NXT Title, KO argues with Cody/Sami, Nia Jax injures everyone, Nakamura humbles Rollins, Ivar breakout match & more
- Reason why Matt Riddle was not at Raw for a second straight week
- Seth Rollins dethrones Roman Reigns atop 2023 PWI 500
- DT breaks down PWI 500: Who deserved their spot, who ranked pathetically low, and who ranked ridiculously high
- JoJo Offerman emotional comments about the passing of Bray Wyatt
- Important update about cancellation of upcoming Mattel/Bray Wyatt figures
- CM Punk breaks silence after AEW firing & teases a possible appearance at WWE Survivor Series (in Chicago)
- Should WWE bring in CM Punk to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40?
- John Cena & Roman Reigns advertised for 11/4/23 WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia (video)
- Becky Lynch & Tiffany Straton tearing it up on WWE House Shows (video)
- This Week In Ratings: The Rock lays the SmackDown on everyone, LA Knight tops John Cena, Page and Cage score big while Nick Wayne stays in the basement, The Man dominates NXT, Impact: 1000 disappoints & more
- This Week In Wrestling History Preview: TNA signs Kurt Angle, The List Of Jericho turns 7, Steve-O-Mania runs wild in ECW! Sting vs Seth Rollins, Jim Ross’ WWE Pipe Bomb, Cactus Jack memorable WWE debut, Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles vs Bryan Danielson, Goldberg WCW debut & more!
WWE Raw Results (9/18/23):
- Cody Rhodes def Dominik Mysterio (c) (Non-Title)
- Kofi Kingston def Ivar
- Shinsuke Nakamura def Ricochet by DQ
- Piper Niven and Chelsea Green def Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler by DQ (Non-Title)
- Bronson Reed def Chad Gable
- Becky Lynch (c) def Natalya (NXT Womens Championship)
- Tommaso Ciampa def Giovanni Vinci
- Drew McIntyre def Jey Uso
WWE Main Event Results (9/18/23):
- Nikki Cross def Indi Hartwell
- Tegan Nox def Xia Li
