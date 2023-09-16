The Don Tony Show 9/16/23: Uncensored Audio: The Rock/Pat McAfee/Austin Theory ‘You Are An A**Hole’ Chants; The Rock Finishing Cody Rhodes’ Story? Jade Cargill Wrestles Last AEW Match & Leaving For WWE; Lots Of TKO News & Effects On WWE TV; Will Osperay PISSED At AEW Skewing All In/Wembley Attendance Numbers (Audio); Bad Ratings News For Impact 1000 (Night One); SmackDown/Rampage Recaps; Collision Preview and More!

The Don Tony Show (9/16/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Abbreviated synopsis for now: Uncensored Audio: The Rock/Pat McAfee/Austin Theory ‘You Are An A**Hole’ Chants; The Rock Finishing Cody Rhodes’ Story? Jade Cargill Wrestles Last AEW Match & Leaving For WWE; Lots Of TKO News & Effects On WWE TV; Dana White calls UFC Exec’ UFC/WWE fan crossover wish: ‘One of the dumbest statements of all-time’; Will Osperay is PISSED At AEW Skewing All In/Wembley Attendance Numbers (Audio); Bad Ratings News For Impact 1000 (Night One); SmackDown/Rampage Recaps; Collision Preview; Matt Riddle health update and more!

====

=================

WWE SmackDown 9/15/23 Results:

Finn Balor def AJ Styles

Street Profits def Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro

LA Knight def The Miz

Asuka def Bayley

AEW Rampage 9/15/23 Results:

Lucha Bros and The Hardys def Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, The Butcher and The Blade

The Kingdom def Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn def Peter Avalon and The Outrunners (Non-Title Match)

Aussie Open def Lord Crewe and Damian Chambers

Kris Statlander (c) def Jade Cargill (TBS Championship)

==================