The Don Tony Show 9/16/23: Uncensored Audio: The Rock/Pat McAfee/Austin Theory ‘You Are An A**Hole’ Chants; The Rock Finishing Cody Rhodes’ Story? Jade Cargill Wrestles Last AEW Match & Leaving For WWE; Lots Of TKO News & Effects On WWE TV; Will Osperay PISSED At AEW Skewing All In/Wembley Attendance Numbers (Audio); Bad Ratings News For Impact 1000 (Night One); SmackDown/Rampage Recaps; Collision Preview and More!
The Don Tony Show (9/16/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Note: Detailed synopsis of all topics discussed during the show will be added here by 8PM EST today.
Abbreviated synopsis for now: Uncensored Audio: The Rock/Pat McAfee/Austin Theory ‘You Are An A**Hole’ Chants; The Rock Finishing Cody Rhodes’ Story? Jade Cargill Wrestles Last AEW Match & Leaving For WWE; Lots Of TKO News & Effects On WWE TV; Dana White calls UFC Exec’ UFC/WWE fan crossover wish: ‘One of the dumbest statements of all-time’; Will Osperay is PISSED At AEW Skewing All In/Wembley Attendance Numbers (Audio); Bad Ratings News For Impact 1000 (Night One); SmackDown/Rampage Recaps; Collision Preview; Matt Riddle health update and more!
WWE SmackDown 9/15/23 Results:
- Finn Balor def AJ Styles
- Street Profits def Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro
- LA Knight def The Miz
- Asuka def Bayley
AEW Rampage 9/15/23 Results:
- Lucha Bros and The Hardys def Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, The Butcher and The Blade
- The Kingdom def Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal
- The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn def Peter Avalon and The Outrunners (Non-Title Match)
- Aussie Open def Lord Crewe and Damian Chambers
- Kris Statlander (c) def Jade Cargill (TBS Championship)
