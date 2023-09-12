Flashback: This Week In Wrestling History S2 E37 (9/10 – 9/16) Remastered! Original Broadcast: 9/12/2019

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 4PM EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

SYNOPSIS: S2 E37 (09/10 – 09/16)

RUNNING TIME: 3 HOURS 42 MINUTES



Audio: Tupelo Concession Stand Brawl: Eddie Gilbert and Ricky Morton battle Atsushi Onita and Masa Fuchi.

Ric Flair def Dusty Rhodes to win NWA World Heavyweight Title for the first time.

Hulk Hogan’s Rock N Wrestling Cartoon premieres on CBS.

Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby Heenan team up in the booth for the first time.

Looking back at Saturday Night’s Main Event (1986).

The Quebecers def Steiner Brothers for the WWF Tag Team Titles – on a DQ.

Audio: Tatanka (representing WWF) def Jerry Lawler for USWA Unified Heavyweight Championship.

Audio: More Pre ‘Mr McMahon’ USWA Promos (1993).

WCW Monday Nitro and WWF Monday Night Raw go head to head for the first time ever.

WWF debuts ‘Raw On The Roof’ intro.

Audio: Eric Bischoff debuts ‘Raw Spoilers’ during Nitro broadcasts.

WCW fires Steve Austin and resigns Mean Gene Okerlund to a loaded new contract.

Audio: Steve Austin and Eric Bischoff look back at the Austin firing.

Audio: Sabu makes his WCW debut on Nitro.

Looking back at WCW Fall Brawl: War Games (1996).

Sting turns his back on WCW and shortly after drops the colorful face paint and tights.

Sean Waltman makes his WCW debut.

Looking back at Terry Funk: Wrestlefest featuring wrestlers from WWF, ECW, Japan, and more (1997).

Audio: Highlights of Bret Hart vs Terry Funk (Wrestlefest)

Curt Hennig turns on the Horsemen and helps NWO destroy 4H.

Audio: Hulk Hogan challenges and Warrior accepts match at WCW Halloween Havoc.

Audio: Ric Flair returns to WCW, reforms The Horsemen and curses out Eric Bischoff.

Jacqueline def Sable to win Womens Championship, previously vacated for almost three years.

Sandman signs contract with WCW, abruptly leaves ECW.

Audio: New Jack speaks on Taz’ 1997 arrest after an alleged incident at a tanning salon involving a minor.

Vince McMahon def Triple H for the WWF Championship.

WWF performs for fans two days after 09/11/2001.

Audio: WWF wrestlers pay tribute to victims of 9/11. And then it was Stephanie McMahon’s turn to pay tribute…

Audio: IOW (International Organization For Women) confront Eric Bischoff.

Audio: The Upset Of The Century: Rico def Ric Flair on Raw.

Audio: Billy and Chuck Wedding and the awesome performance by Eric Bischoff.

GLAAD, NY Times, NY Post, Today Show and others are not happy with the outcome of the wedding between Billy Gunn and Chuck Polumbo.

80 Year Old Fabulous Moolah def Victoria on Raw.

Lita makes surprise return after 17 month absence due to neck injury.

Audio: Eddie Guerrero vs John Cena Parking Lot Brawl.

Audio: Raven comments on losing a Hair vs Hair match at NWATNA (2003) and his head being butchered in the process.

Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle wrestle a One Hour Ironman Match on Smackdown.

Simon Dean’s Commercial debuts on Raw, and fans actually tried buying the fitness products.

Audio: Gene Snitsky makes his Raw debut and Lita has a miscarriage. Remember, ‘it wasn’t his fault’.

Jeff Jarrett def Raven for NWA Heavyweight Title at Border City Wrestling event, and Spike TV isn’t pleased.

Arguably the greatest match in the history of TNA: AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe vs Christopher Daniels X Division Title match from TNA Unbreakable 2005.

WWE releases Daniel Puder.

Trish Stratus wrestles last match as a full time competitor.

ECW (WWE Version) has its first ever event at MSG.

WWE releases Justin Credible and Sandman.

Audio: Tired or Under The Influence? Jeff Hardy has some blunt comments towards CM Punk after the ‘Charismatic Enabler’ promo.

Jeff Hardy arrested and charged with trafficking prescription pills and possessing anabolic steroids.

Ric Flair recently retired from WWE, agrees to wrestle for the Hulkamania Tour of Australia.

Looking back at WWE Raw Roulette (2010).

Tyler Black (Seth Rollins) wrestles last ever ROH match, and makes his WWE debut.

Audio: Ric Flair (62) wrestles last ever match.

WWE signs Cesaro to a Developmental Deal.

Audio: Kevin Nash speaks on his 2011 return, never facing CM Punk at Clash Of Champions, and the major changes within WWE locker room.

Jim Ross retires from WWE.

Hideo Itami makes his NXT debut.

Nikki Bella becomes longest reigning Divas Champion.

Sting wrestles his first, and last ever Raw match.

Audio: AJ Styles def Dean Ambrose to win WWE Championship – and Ambien err David Otunga is ecstatic!

Heath Slater and Rhyno win WWE Tag Team Titles.

Kevin Owens headbutts and brutally attacks Vince McMahon.

Kairi Sane wins the 2017 Mae Young Classic Tournament.

And so much more!

