WWE Raw 9/11/23 Post Show: Exclusive: Reason Matt Riddle Is Off WWE TV & Complete Untold Story About JFK Airport Harassment Story; WWE/UFC Merger To Be Finalized This Week; Nia Jax Returns To Raw; Gunther Celebrates History; RIP General Adnan (84); Hacksaw Jim Duggan Health Update; NXT Preview (Becky Lynch vs Tiffany Straton); TWIWH; This Week In Ratings; AEW Dynamite News & More!
WWE Raw Post Show (9/11/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Don Tony’s DMs and emails were blowing up over TMZ Story stating Matt Riddle was assaulted’ by JFK Airport Security. So, rather than cover an incomplete TMZ story and fake news by the wrestling news world, Don Tony went straight to the SOURCE. (starts at 23:39 mark) DT discusses in detail, the complete and untold details as to what actually went down at JFK airport with Matt Riddle and Security. DT reveals why Matt Riddle missed Monday Night Raw (9/11/23). DT also flushes the fake news being reported that Riddle was pulled from Raw and future WWE events due to the JFK Airport incident.
This plus your weekly WWE Raw Review (9/11/23), thoughts on Nia Jax’ return, WWE/UFC merger to be finalized this week; Hacksaw Jim Duggan Health Update; TWIWH (This Week In Wrestling History), NXT and AEW Dynamite previews, NXT Watch Party details, The Week In Ratings and more. RIP ‘General’ Adnan Al-Kaissie (84).
====
WWE Raw Results (9/11/23):
- Judgement Day (c) def Jey Uso and Kevin Owens (Non-Title Match)
- The Miz def Akira Tozawa
- Drew McIntyre def Xavier Woods
- Shayna Baszler def Chelsea Green
- Alpha Academy and Tommaso Ciampa def Imperium
- Rhea Ripley (c) def Raquel Rodriguez (Women’s World Championship, Dominik Mysterio barred from ringside)
WWE Main Event Results (9/11/23):
- Bronson Reed def Riddick Moss
- Viking Raiders def Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin
====
==================
====
-
====
====
===============
