WWE Raw 9/11/23 Post Show: Exclusive: Reason Matt Riddle Is Off WWE TV & Complete Untold Story About JFK Airport Harassment Story; WWE/UFC Merger To Be Finalized This Week; Nia Jax Returns To Raw; Gunther Celebrates History; RIP General Adnan (84); Hacksaw Jim Duggan Health Update; NXT Preview (Becky Lynch vs Tiffany Straton); TWIWH; This Week In Ratings; AEW Dynamite News & More!

WWE Raw Post Show (9/11/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.

Don Tony’s DMs and emails were blowing up over TMZ Story stating Matt Riddle was assaulted’ by JFK Airport Security. So, rather than cover an incomplete TMZ story and fake news by the wrestling news world, Don Tony went straight to the SOURCE. (starts at 23:39 mark) DT discusses in detail, the complete and untold details as to what actually went down at JFK airport with Matt Riddle and Security. DT reveals why Matt Riddle missed Monday Night Raw (9/11/23). DT also flushes the fake news being reported that Riddle was pulled from Raw and future WWE events due to the JFK Airport incident.

This plus your weekly WWE Raw Review (9/11/23), thoughts on Nia Jax’ return, WWE/UFC merger to be finalized this week; Hacksaw Jim Duggan Health Update; TWIWH (This Week In Wrestling History), NXT and AEW Dynamite previews, NXT Watch Party details, The Week In Ratings and more. RIP ‘General’ Adnan Al-Kaissie (84).

====

WWE Raw Results (9/11/23): Judgement Day (c) def Jey Uso and Kevin Owens (Non-Title Match)

The Miz def Akira Tozawa

Drew McIntyre def Xavier Woods

Shayna Baszler def Chelsea Green

Alpha Academy and Tommaso Ciampa def Imperium

Rhea Ripley (c) def Raquel Rodriguez (Women’s World Championship, Dominik Mysterio barred from ringside) WWE Main Event Results (9/11/23): Bronson Reed def Riddick Moss

Viking Raiders def Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

====

CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW 9/11/2023 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 9/11/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 9/11/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 9/11/2023 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

==================

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

REMEMBER, DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy THOUSANDS OF HOURS of Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s Patreon Exclusive shows RECORDED EVERY WEEK and more. Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!

CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============