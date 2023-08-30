Tags
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Presents: WWE Payback 2023 Preview And Predictions (Special Episode)
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show is back once again for WWE PAYBACK 2023 PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS, presented by BlueWire.
DTKC run down the WWE Payback lineup, offer some bold match predictions, and discuss what could follow for several WWE Superstars leading into the Fall.
WWE Payback comes less than a week after AEW All In, which has been overshadowed by an altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry. DTKC briefly discuss the incident and the terrible handling by AEW. Here is a brief synopsis of the matches and topics discussed during this episode:
- Seth Rollins (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura (World Heavyweight Championship): Why the sudden extreme disdain from Shinsuke Nakamura towards Seth Rollins? Expect them to tear the house down at Payback despite a feud that feels forced, even a bit confusing. Could Seth Rollins’ back issues lead to the crowning of a new World Heavyweight Champion?
- Kevin Owens (c) and Sami Zayn (c) vs Finn Bálor and Damian Priest (Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship): Logic is thrown out the door. Why would Owens/Zayn who complain about Judgement Day always playing the numbers game, choose a stipulation that allows it to continue? For that reason alone, DTKC want to see new Tag Team Champions.
- Rhea Ripley (c) vs Raquel Rodriguez (Women’s World Championship): This feud is just getting started and should continue into the fall. Expect Dirty Dom to get involved.
- Rey Mysterio (c) vs Austin Theory (United States Championship): Has WWE lost a little faith with Austin Theory? How will WWE lead Santos Escobar into an expected Title shot against Rey Mysterio? Could Escobar turn on Mysterio?
- LA Knight vs The Miz: Expect a good ‘Knight’ for LA. But also expect the feud to continue beyond Payback.
- Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus (Steel Cage Match): DTKC break down what has been the biggest problem with the Becky/Trish feud. Trish entering her first ever cage match, and an anticipated return of Lita will salvage what has been a very disappointing feud
- Grayson Waller Effect with Special Guest: Cody Rhodes: Expect Cody to go into Dusty Mode for the Pittsburgh crowd and get physical with Waller. An impromptu match could even go down between the two.
- PLUS: DTKC discuss the temporary pause of The Bloodline; John Cena‘s return to WWE TV; LA Knight earning a leadership role with WWE; Is Shayna Baszler the next feud for Becky Lynch; Shayna Baszler/Zoey Stark as a future Tag Team and much more!
If you enjoy this episode, please share the links for this episode with others! This episode will be a fun listen even after WWE Payback. What predictions did DTKC nail, and which went in a totally different direction.
