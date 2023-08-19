Tags
The Don Tony Show 8/19/23: The Don Tony Show 8/19/23: Edge Wrestles Last WWE Match? Audio: Edge’ Full Speech To Toronto Fans; Cash Wheeler Arrested After Road Rage Incident inv Firearm (Court Docs/Audio Included); Lacey Evans Gone From WWE; SmackDown 8/18/23 Review; Kevin Owens Back In The Ring; Shotzi/Gargano MIA; AEW Collision Preview and More!
The Don Tony Show (8/19/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Edge to retire after 25 Years with WWE? DT shares Edge’ full speech (audio/video) to the Toronto crowd addressing his wrestling future
- WWE SmackDown 8/18/23 recap and review: Edge 25 Year WWE Celebration; Edge/Sheamus; LA Knight vs Austin Theory; Damage Ctrl takes out Bianca Belair; Shotzi MIA again; Street Profits dominate; Paul Heyman discusses future of The Bloodline
- Kevin Owens returns to the ring, wrestles SmackDown Dark Match
- Cash Wheeler arrested for aggravated assault involving a firearm during a road rage incident. Don Tony shares the FL Court arraignment audio/video of Cash Wheeler, Police Report and court documents, details behind the arrest, and the reduced charge Cash Wheeler could be offered
- DT addresses false rumors that FTR vs Young Bucks at AEW All In is in jeopardy due to Wheeler arrest
- MJF defending Cash Wheeler despite serious firearm charge sparks a long emotional statement by Lufisto directed at MJF
- Lacey Evans done with WWE. What went wrong? DT flashes back to Evans’ WWE debut (2016) and reluctance at the time by WWE to debut a military/law enforcement character. Plus the creative blunders by WWE, and the misguided social media comments made by Evans that sealed her fate.
- Did WWE consider having Lacey Evans/Dana Brooke as a ‘Blonde Bombshells’ tag team?
- Tommaso Ciampa says Johnny Gargano is ‘missing’ (pic)
- AEW Rampage 8/18/23 recap; AEW Collision 8/19/23 preview and more!
🔥WWE SUMMERSLAM 2023 REVIEW AND AFTERMATH HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (Download Here: https://tinyurl.com/3uj4yk4v) (Episode Synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4zh)
🔥WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 8/16/23 Hosted by Don Tony. (Download Link: https://tinyurl.com/52fk6nxd) (Full Episode Details: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4AY)
WWE SmackDown 8/18/23 Results:
- Austin Theory def LA Knight (Receives future US Title shot vs Rey Mysterio)
- Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair def Iyo Sky and Bayley
- Street Profits def The OC
- Edge def Sheamus
AEW Rampage 8/18/23 Results:
- Rey Fenix def Komander
- Aussie Open def Ethan Page and Isiah Kassidy (ROH Tag Team Championship)
- Sammy Guevara def Jon Cruz
- Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue def Ruby Soho and Toni Storm
