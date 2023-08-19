The Don Tony Show 8/19/23: The Don Tony Show 8/19/23: Edge Wrestles Last WWE Match? Audio: Edge’ Full Speech To Toronto Fans; Cash Wheeler Arrested After Road Rage Incident inv Firearm (Court Docs/Audio Included); Lacey Evans Gone From WWE; SmackDown 8/18/23 Review; Kevin Owens Back In The Ring; Shotzi/Gargano MIA; AEW Collision Preview and More!

Edge to retire after 25 Years with WWE? DT shares Edge’ full speech (audio/video) to the Toronto crowd addressing his wrestling future

WWE SmackDown 8/18/23 recap and review: Edge 25 Year WWE Celebration; Edge/Sheamus; LA Knight vs Austin Theory; Damage Ctrl takes out Bianca Belair; Shotzi MIA again; Street Profits dominate; Paul Heyman discusses future of The Bloodline

Kevin Owens returns to the ring, wrestles SmackDown Dark Match

Cash Wheeler arrested for aggravated assault involving a firearm during a road rage incident. Don Tony shares the FL Court arraignment audio/video of Cash Wheeler, Police Report and court documents, details behind the arrest, and the reduced charge Cash Wheeler could be offered

DT addresses false rumors that FTR vs Young Bucks at AEW All In is in jeopardy due to Wheeler arrest

MJF defending Cash Wheeler despite serious firearm charge sparks a long emotional statement by Lufisto directed at MJF

Lacey Evans done with WWE. What went wrong? DT flashes back to Evans’ WWE debut (2016) and reluctance at the time by WWE to debut a military/law enforcement character. Plus the creative blunders by WWE, and the misguided social media comments made by Evans that sealed her fate.

Did WWE consider having Lacey Evans/Dana Brooke as a ‘Blonde Bombshells’ tag team?

Tommaso Ciampa says Johnny Gargano is ‘missing’ (pic)

AEW Rampage 8/18/23 recap; AEW Collision 8/19/23 preview and more!

