Flashback: This Week In Wrestling History S2 E33 (8/13 – 8/19) Remastered! Original Broadcast: 8/15/2019

SYNOPSIS: S2 E33 (08/13 – 08/19)

Bobo Brazil def Buddy Rogers to win NWA World Heavyweight Champion, but refuses the title. (Think Bruno/Rogers 1962).

Looking back at World Class Championship Wrestling Star Wars event (1982).

Looking back at WWF SummerSlam Fever event. 9 matches; less than 30 total minutes of wrestling (1990).

Audio: Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan, with NWA/WCW Heavyweight Championship in hand, proclaimed the ‘Real World Heavyweight Champion’ Ric Flair was coming to WWF (1991).

Audio: Never trust a snake. Jake ‘The Snake Roberts’ turns on Ultimate Warrior (1991).

Audio: DT satires the Jake Roberts turn on Warrior.

‘The Grudge Match’ TV Show w/Jesse Ventura makes its syndicated debut.

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions XXIV (1993).

Audio: The Shockmaster makes his memorable WCW debut (1993).

Audio: Dusty Rhodes looks back at The Shockmaster’s debut.

Audio: The Shockmaster suddenly transforms into an Electrician (1993).

Audio: Leslie Nielsen investiages the mystery of The Undertaker (1994).

Looking back at ECW Hardcore Heaven event (1994).

Infamous ‘Chair throwing’ incident by ECW fans during Terry Funk vs Cactus Jack match.

Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko and Sabu sign deals to wrestle for WCW.

Audio: Goldust first ever vignette airs on Raw (1995).

WCW press conference in NYC announces the imminent debut of Monday Nitro on TNT.

Looking back at WWF SummerSlam PPV (1996, 2001, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018).

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions XXXIII (1996).

Audio: “Die Rocky Die”. Rocky Maivia cuts his first promo as part of the Nation Of Domination (1997).

Looking back at ECW Hardcore Heaven PPV (1997).

The Undertaker is ‘busted open’ for the first time ever (in WWF) during a match on WWF Raw.

Audio: Eddie Guerrero WCW Nitro promo rips Eric Bischoff and threatens to ‘quit’ WCW (1998).

Audio: The (Ultimate) Warrior makes his memorable WCW debut (1998).

Looking back at WCW Road Wild PPV (1999).

Lenny Lane wins his first and only WCW Championship (Cruiserweight), before being stripped due to controversy surrounding his homosexual character.

Looking back at WCW New Blood Rising PPV (2000).

Audio: Lance Storm vs Mike Awesome for US Title in a ‘Canadian Rules’ match (2000).

Audio: Lance Storm gives away two of his three WCW Championships (2000).

Linda McMahon appears at the Democratic National Convention (2000), and The Rock appears at the Republican National Convention (2000).

Looking back at WWF first live episode of Smackdown, new theme (Beautiful People), and a new (Fist) set (2001).

Audio: Steve Austin introduces ‘What?!’ (2001).

Beginning of the end for the WWF Hardcore Title.

Chris Jericho vs Kevin Nash: Hair vs Hair Match takes place on Raw.

Randy Orton makes WWE history and wins World Heavyweight Championship at 24 years old.

Thumbs Down: One night after winning the World Heavyweight Championship, Evolution turns on Randy Orton.

Audio: Prior to his SummerSlam match against Hulk Hogan, HBK receives nuclear heat from Canadian fans on Raw (2005).

Looking back at TNA Sacrifice PPV (2005).

Audio: Hulk Hogan wrestles his last ever match on Raw (vs Kurt Angle, 2005).

Ashley Massaro wins the 2005 WWE Divas Search.

Looking back at TNA Hard Justice PPV (2006, 2009).

Layla El wins the 2006 WWE Divas Search.

Looking back at the one and only time Saturday Night’s Main Event took place at MSG (2007).

Chris Jericho inadvertently punches HBK’s wife Rebecca in the face during a Summerslam segment.

Audio: Chris Jericho speaks on his memorable 2008 feud against Shawn Michaels.

WWE releases Eugene.

Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez makes their WWE TV debuts.

Audio: Title vs Title: CM Punk vs John Cena ends with a MITB Cash-In victory (2011).

Audio: Memorable promo exchange between CM Punk and Kevin Nash from Raw (2011).

WWE suspends Tough Enough winner Andy Leavine and Referee Mike Chioda for violating Wellness Policy.

Matt Hardy arrested following single car accident and is released by TNA (who had just rehired Jeff Hardy).

Audio: Daniel Bryan def John Cena to win the WWE Championship, just to lose it to MITB cash-in by Randy Orton.

Looking back at TNA Hardcore Justice PPV (2013).

WWE suspends Eva Marie and Paige due to Wellness Policy technicalities.

WWE suspends Alberto Del Rio due to Wellness Policy violation and would never return to WWE TV.

Audio: WWE Universe is introduced to The Demon King (2016).

Audio: Brock Lesnar doesn’t give a sh** about Heath Slater’s kids (2016).

Looking back at ROH Death Before Dishonor XIV event (2016).

Audio: Baron Corbin unsucessfully cashes in his MITB Briefcase (2017).

And so much more!

