WWE Raw 8/14/23 Post Show: Edge To Retire On SmackDown? Bloodline ‘Hiatus’ Rumor Killer; Drew McIntyre Turning On Matt Riddle Coming; Sami Zayn/Sonya DeVille Injury Updates; Cody Rhodes vs Judgement Day; Trish Stratus/Becky Lynch Cage Match Set; Women’s Tag Team Title Update; Miz/LA Knight Feud Coming To SmackDown; NXT/AEW/TWIWH Previews; Week In Ratings And More!
WWE Raw Post Show (8/14/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Edge to announce his in-ring retirement at 8/18/23 SmackDown in his hometown, Toronto?
- Rumor killer about The Bloodline ‘going on hiatus’ until well beyond WWE Payback
- Latest Raw exposes a current problem for Cody Rhodes which will not change anytime soon
- WWE Payback news and rumors with several unconfirmed matches
- Drew McIntyre returns and isn’t overly happy with Matt Riddle (seeds planted)
- Sloppy update to WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship situation
- WWE Raw Results: Shinsuke Nakamura wants the Title; The Goats (Trish vs Becky) get counted out; Groundhog Day for Judgement Day; JD/Sami tear it up; Vinci upsets Gunther, Keiser hits on Maxxine; Piper Niven (Doudrop) helps herself to a Tag Team Title; The Glas-Bros?
- Sonya DeVille (Torn ACL) and Sami Zayn (Inflamed Bursa) injury updates
- This Week In Ratings: The Bloodline continues to dominate; Bron/Von almost dethrone Dominik Mysterio; MJF/Adam Cole remains on top while Shida bottoms out AEW for 2nd week in a row and more
- This Week In Wrestling History Preview: “Die Rocky Die”; Goldust’ first ever WWF Promo; Warrior makes WCW debut; Leslie Nielsen searches for The Undertaker; Bizzaroland: Linda McMahon attends Democratic and The Rock attends the Republican National Convention; Ultimate Warrior learns to never trust a snake; Historic moment in WCW Monday Nitro history; Hulk Hogan vs Kurt Angle; The Shockmaster; Finn Balor becomes The Demon; Thumbs Down for Randy Orton; and “What?!” turns 22!
- NXT, AEW Dynamite, and SmackDown previews
- WWE SmackDown Watch Party hosted by Don Tony returns one more time for 8/18/23 SmackDown (Edge vs Sheamus, Rey Mysterio on Grayson Waller Effect, LA Knight, The Bloodline)
- Next Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show episode airdate and more!
🔥WWE SUMMERSLAM 2023 REVIEW AND AFTERMATH HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (Download Here: https://tinyurl.com/3uj4yk4v) (Episode Synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4zh)
WWE Raw Results (8/14/23):
- Sami Zayn def JD McDonagh
- Chad Gable def Giovanni Vinci
- Gunther (c) def Otis (Non-Title Match)
- Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle def Viking Raiders
- Rhea Ripley (c) def Indi Hartwell (Non-Title Match)
- Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus went to a double countout
- Cody Rhodes def Finn Balor
WWE Main Event Results (8/14/23)
- Natalya def Tegan Nox
- Ricochet def Tommaso Ciampa
WWE Raw Post Show: LIVE MON 11:05PM on YouTube
-
This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUE 4PM at DonTony.com
-
DT VIPatreon: LIVE TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (patreon.com/dontony)
-
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED at MIDNIGHT on DonTony.com
-
Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on THU
-
The Don Tony Show: LIVE SAT 12PM (NOON) on YouTube
-
The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: LIVE SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
-
WWE/AEW PPV Reviews following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
