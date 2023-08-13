The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 8/13/23: CM Punk Takes Shot At Hangman Page; WWE Skipping Wargames? AEW Puts Jeff Hardy In Death Match; QT Marshall Wins AAA Title; Lots Of WWE/AEW/Old School Talk; Roddy Piper ‘They Live’: Greatest Movie (Starring A Wrestler) Of All Time?

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (8/13/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire

Some Topics Discussed:

🔥WWE SUMMERSLAM 2023 REVIEW AND AFTERMATH HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE (Download Here: https://tinyurl.com/3uj4yk4v)

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP75) 8/13/2023 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP75) 8/13/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP75) 8/13/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP75) 8/13/2023

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

====

🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony‘ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.

NOTE: On the last Sunday of every month, a special non-wrestling theme episode of The Sit-Down w/Don Tony streams live. These once a month special episodes feature mostly non-wrestling discussion. But if something major within wrestling needs to be covered, it will during the show.

====

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS: