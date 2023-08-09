Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 8/9/23: Lufisto vs AEW Women’s Roster; Rey/Dominik Mysterio Score Big NXT Rating; AEW Collision Rating (vs SummerSlam) Lowest Ever; If You Could Make One Change For AEW & NXT; And More!
Episode #186 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (8/9/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Lufisto vs AEW: Don Tony discusses the drama that went down between Lufisto and several top members of AEW Women’s roster and AEW World Heavyweight Champion, MJF. One person’s bitterness reveals a very unified AEW Women’s roster. But in the end, will it change the mindset of Tony Khan and the underutilization of the Women’s Division?
- If you could make one change right now with AEW, what would it be? (Don Tony reveals what he would change first)
- If you could make one change right now with NXT, what would it be? (Don Tony reveals what he would change first)
- Thoughts on Kris Statlander’s first two months as TBS Champion
- Thoughts on Miro’s first two months on AEW Collision
- NXT 8/8/23 scores its highest TV rating since April 2021
- Dominik Mysterio to defend NXT North American Championship with Rhea Ripley locked inside a cage?
- AEW Collision 8/5/23 airing against WWE SummerSlam, scores the lowest rating in its early history
- Three straight weeks of Action Andretti and Darius Martin on AEW Collision. Three straight weeks owning the lowest ratings of the show
AEW Dynamite 8/9/23 Results:
- Young Bucks def The Hardys
- Jack Perry (c) def Rob Van Dam (FTW Rules for FTW Championship)
- Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli def Lucha Brothers
- Hikaru Shida (c) def Anna Jay (AEW Women’s Championship)
NXT 8/8/23 Results:
- Mustafa Ali def Axiom
- Blair Davenport def Kelani Jordan w/Dana Brooke
- Tyler Bate def Noam Dar (“Heritage Cup” Trophy)
- Bron Breakker def Von Wagner w/Mr Stone
- Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey def Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen w/Fallon Henley
- Kiana James def Ivy Nile
- Dominik Mysterio w/Rhea Ripley def Dragon Lee w/Rey Mysterio (NXT North American Championship)
