Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 8/9/23: Lufisto vs AEW Women’s Roster; Rey/Dominik Mysterio Score Big NXT Rating; AEW Collision Rating (vs SummerSlam) Lowest Ever; If You Could Make One Change For AEW & NXT; And More!

Episode #186 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (8/9/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

Lufisto vs AEW: Don Tony discusses the drama that went down between Lufisto and several top members of AEW Women’s roster and AEW World Heavyweight Champion, MJF. One person’s bitterness reveals a very unified AEW Women’s roster. But in the end, will it change the mindset of Tony Khan and the underutilization of the Women’s Division?

If you could make one change right now with AEW, what would it be? (Don Tony reveals what he would change first)

If you could make one change right now with NXT, what would it be? (Don Tony reveals what he would change first)

Thoughts on Kris Statlander’s first two months as TBS Champion

Thoughts on Miro’s first two months on AEW Collision

NXT 8/8/23 scores its highest TV rating since April 2021

Dominik Mysterio to defend NXT North American Championship with Rhea Ripley locked inside a cage?

AEW Collision 8/5/23 airing against WWE SummerSlam, scores the lowest rating in its early history

Three straight weeks of Action Andretti and Darius Martin on AEW Collision. Three straight weeks owning the lowest ratings of the show

AEW Dynamite 8/9/23 Results:

Young Bucks def The Hardys

Jack Perry (c) def Rob Van Dam (FTW Rules for FTW Championship)

Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli def Lucha Brothers

Hikaru Shida (c) def Anna Jay (AEW Women’s Championship)

NXT 8/8/23 Results:

Mustafa Ali def Axiom

Blair Davenport def Kelani Jordan w/Dana Brooke

Tyler Bate def Noam Dar (“Heritage Cup” Trophy)

Bron Breakker def Von Wagner w/Mr Stone

Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey def Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen w/Fallon Henley

Kiana James def Ivy Nile

Dominik Mysterio w/Rhea Ripley def Dragon Lee w/Rey Mysterio (NXT North American Championship)

