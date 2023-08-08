Tags
Flashback: This Week In Wrestling History S2 E32 (8/6 – 8/12) Remastered! Original Broadcast: 8/8/2019
Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 4PM EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.
SYNOPSIS: S2 E32 (08/06 – 08/12)
RUNNING TIME: 3 HOURS 21 MINUTES
- Hulk Hogan makes his pro wrestling debut
- Looking back at WWF ‘Showdown At Shea’ event in Queens NY at Shea Stadium 1980
- Junkyard Dog makes his WWF in ring debut
- Audio: Highlights of Ric Flair def Dusty Rhodes to win NWA World Heavyweight Championship 1986
- Audio: Post match Promos from Tully Blanchard, Ric Flair, and Dusty Rhodes 1986
- Iron Sheik wrestles last match for WWF (until Gimmick Battle Royal)
- Owen Hart makes his WWF debut, and Curt Hennig returns to WWF after 5 year absence
- Looking back at AWA final TV taping and the awful $1 Million Team Challenge Series 1990
- Audio: The Black Scorpion (who sounds an awful lot like The Shockmaster) makes his WCW (promo) debut and calls out Sting 1990
- Brilliant idea: Sumo Hall sells pillows to all fans attending 1991 G1 Climax. Can you guess what happens next?
- Audio: Razor Ramon makes his WWF in ring debut 1992
- Audio: Macho Man immediately calls out Razor Ramon following his WWF debut 1992
- Masahiro Chono def Rick Rude to win the vacant NWA World Heavyweight Title
- Johnny Hot Body becomes the first ever ECW TV Champion
- Audio: Ricky Steamboat vs Lord Steven Regal WCW No DQ match ends in a DQ 1993
- Looking back at AAA Night Of Champions event 1994
- Looking back at WCW Hog/Road Wild PPV 1996-1998
- Audio: Ravishing Rick Rude returns to WWF as HBK’s ‘Insurance Policy’ 1997
- Audio: Rocky Maivia joins The Nation Of Domination 1997
- Looking back at ECW Born To Be Wired 1997
- Audio: Joey Styles comments on Sabu vs Terry Funk Born To Be Wired
- Dutch Mantel def Jerry Lawler to become the last ever USWA Unified Heavyweight Champion
- Audio: Entertaining WCW Monday Nitro main event: Kevin Nash, Sid Vicious, and Rick Steiner vs Sting, Goldberg, and Hulk Hogan 1999. Arguably, the loudest Hogan chants from WCW fans ever
- Audio: Monday Night Jericho! Chris Jericho makes his WWF debut and immediately confronts The Rock 1999
- Audio: Kane tells the fans to Suck It! 1999
- Last Smackdown episode featuring The Ovaltron set before WWF debuts the ‘Fist’
- Audio: Ron ‘The Truth’ Killings def Ken Shamrock to become the first (and only) NWA Black Heavyweight Champion 2002
- Audio: Brock Lesnar vs Hulk Hogan 2002
- Looking back at WWF Global Warning event 2002
- WWE releases Sable for a 2nd time
- James Gibson def CM Punk, Samoa Joe, and Christopher Daniels to win ROH World Championship
- Miss Monday Nitro sentenced for having sexual relations with a 14 year old student
- Bryan Danielson def Nigel McGuinness to win and unify the ROH World and Pure Championships
- Looking back at TNA Hard/Hardcore Justice PPV 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012
- Pacman Jones makes his TNA debut, and Test wrestles his one and only match in TNA
- Looking back at TNA Whole F’N Show event 2010
- Audio: Tommy Dreamer’s passionate speech from TNA Impact leading into the HardCORE Justice 2010
- Kahoneys! Looking back at TNA HardCORE Justice 2010
- WWE signs Seth Rollins
- Looking back at Juggalo Championship Wrestling’s Legends And Icons iPPV 2011
- WWE releases the G.O.A.T Abraham Washington, Alberto Del Rio, Joey Styles and Ryback.
- Looking back at Ring Of Honor Boiling Point event 2012
- Looking back at AAA TripleMania XXIII event 2015
- WWE renames the ‘Submission Sorority’ to the much more creative ‘PCB’
- Billy Corgan replaces Dixie Carter as President of TNA Wrestling
- And much more!
WWE Raw Post Show: LIVE MON 11:05PM on YouTube
This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUE 4PM at DonTony.com
DT VIPatreon: LIVE TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (patreon.com/dontony)
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED at MIDNIGHT on DonTony.com
Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on THU
The Don Tony Show: LIVE SAT 12PM (NOON) on YouTube *NEW START TIME*
The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: LIVE SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
WWE/AEW PPV Reviews following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
