Flashback: This Week In Wrestling History S2 E32 (8/6 – 8/12) Remastered! Original Broadcast: 8/8/2019

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 4PM EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

SYNOPSIS: S2 E32 (08/06 – 08/12)

RUNNING TIME: 3 HOURS 21 MINUTES

Hulk Hogan makes his pro wrestling debut

Looking back at WWF ‘Showdown At Shea’ event in Queens NY at Shea Stadium 1980

Junkyard Dog makes his WWF in ring debut

Audio: Highlights of Ric Flair def Dusty Rhodes to win NWA World Heavyweight Championship 1986

Audio: Post match Promos from Tully Blanchard, Ric Flair, and Dusty Rhodes 1986

Iron Sheik wrestles last match for WWF (until Gimmick Battle Royal)

Owen Hart makes his WWF debut, and Curt Hennig returns to WWF after 5 year absence

Looking back at AWA final TV taping and the awful $1 Million Team Challenge Series 1990

Audio: The Black Scorpion (who sounds an awful lot like The Shockmaster) makes his WCW (promo) debut and calls out Sting 1990

Brilliant idea: Sumo Hall sells pillows to all fans attending 1991 G1 Climax. Can you guess what happens next?

Audio: Razor Ramon makes his WWF in ring debut 1992

Audio: Macho Man immediately calls out Razor Ramon following his WWF debut 1992

Masahiro Chono def Rick Rude to win the vacant NWA World Heavyweight Title

Johnny Hot Body becomes the first ever ECW TV Champion

Audio: Ricky Steamboat vs Lord Steven Regal WCW No DQ match ends in a DQ 1993

Looking back at AAA Night Of Champions event 1994

Looking back at WCW Hog/Road Wild PPV 1996-1998

Audio: Ravishing Rick Rude returns to WWF as HBK’s ‘Insurance Policy’ 1997

Audio: Rocky Maivia joins The Nation Of Domination 1997

Looking back at ECW Born To Be Wired 1997

Audio: Joey Styles comments on Sabu vs Terry Funk Born To Be Wired

Dutch Mantel def Jerry Lawler to become the last ever USWA Unified Heavyweight Champion

Audio: Entertaining WCW Monday Nitro main event: Kevin Nash, Sid Vicious, and Rick Steiner vs Sting, Goldberg, and Hulk Hogan 1999. Arguably, the loudest Hogan chants from WCW fans ever

Audio: Monday Night Jericho! Chris Jericho makes his WWF debut and immediately confronts The Rock 1999

Audio: Kane tells the fans to Suck It! 1999

Last Smackdown episode featuring The Ovaltron set before WWF debuts the ‘Fist’

Audio: Ron ‘The Truth’ Killings def Ken Shamrock to become the first (and only) NWA Black Heavyweight Champion 2002

Audio: Brock Lesnar vs Hulk Hogan 2002

Looking back at WWF Global Warning event 2002

WWE releases Sable for a 2nd time

James Gibson def CM Punk, Samoa Joe, and Christopher Daniels to win ROH World Championship

Miss Monday Nitro sentenced for having sexual relations with a 14 year old student

Bryan Danielson def Nigel McGuinness to win and unify the ROH World and Pure Championships

Looking back at TNA Hard/Hardcore Justice PPV 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012

Pacman Jones makes his TNA debut, and Test wrestles his one and only match in TNA

Looking back at TNA Whole F’N Show event 2010

Audio: Tommy Dreamer’s passionate speech from TNA Impact leading into the HardCORE Justice 2010

Kahoneys! Looking back at TNA HardCORE Justice 2010

WWE signs Seth Rollins

Looking back at Juggalo Championship Wrestling’s Legends And Icons iPPV 2011

WWE releases the G.O.A.T Abraham Washington, Alberto Del Rio, Joey Styles and Ryback.

Looking back at Ring Of Honor Boiling Point event 2012

Looking back at AAA TripleMania XXIII event 2015

WWE renames the ‘Submission Sorority’ to the much more creative ‘PCB’

Billy Corgan replaces Dixie Carter as President of TNA Wrestling

And much more!

