The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 8/6/23: Paul Heyman: Bloodline Storyline Far From Over; Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso At WrestleMania 40? AEW Misuse Of Miro Continues; MJF Turning On Adam Cole; Favorite/Least Favorite SummerSlam Match; Brock’s Approval Of Cody Rhodes; Ronda Rousey Not Done With WWE Yet And More!

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (8/6/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire

Some Topics Discussed:

Thoughts on Paul Heyman saying the The Bloodline storyline is ‘just in the bottom of the 3rd inning’.

Should Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso match happen at WrestleMania 40?

Who has been the most misused wrestler in AEW and who has received far too much TV time? Don Tony’s picks shouldn’t surprise anyone

While most believe Adam Cole will turn heel on MJF, DT sticks with the reverse. And a moment on 8/3/23 Dynamite that most didn’t notice may hint at MJF turn

Addressing misinformation that Roman Reigns will not return to WWE TV for several months

What was your most and least favorite matches from WWE SummerSlam 2023?

Shayna Bazler legitimately injured at SummerSlam?

Brock Lesnar gives his nod of approval to Cody Rhodes. But why?

DT explains why Ronda Rousey may not be finished with WWE just yet’

Is it too late for Hulk Hogan to have a ‘final’ match?

Plus: Brian Pillman Jr/WWE future… Macho Man/Vince McMahon fallout from 1994… Owen Hart as WWE World Champion… LA Knight’s redemption from Sheamus ‘botch… Tiffany Straton vs Nikkita Lyons… Two thumbs down for DSOTR ‘Bash At The Beach 2000’… Return of DT’s SmackDown Watch Party and more!

