Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show: WWE SummerSlam 2023 Review And Aftermath
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show returns for your WWE SUMMERSLAM 2023 REVIEW & AFTERMATH (Ad-Free), presented by BlueWire.
In addition to reviewing SummerSlam, DT/KC discuss several other topics including:
- The Bloodline scenario Don Tony and Kevin Castle previously discussed remains on track. Jimmy Uso is pissed off & turns on Jey for being selfish going for the Title. Jimmy also remains angry with Roman Reigns & Solo SIkoa, who himself is not too thrilled with Roman. DT/KC believe this leads to a Fatal 4-Way for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. DT/KC also vent on what turned into stupidity with The Elders part of the storyline.
- Brock Lesnar beat the crap out of Cody Rhodes. A dozen Suplexes, F5’s, spear thru the barricades. In the end ‘Cody Balboa’ prevails with Brock then acknowledging Cody with a handshake, a hug, and a NOD. DT/KC ask an interesting question that may give insight of the reason behind this feud. And how this could tie in with Roman Reigns. DT/KC also discussed who Cody should and should NOT feud with next.
- LA Knight wins the SummerSlam Battle Royal but also gets redemption from a botched spot the night before on SmackDown. LA Knight wins Battle Royal but not before hitting Sheamus with the Belly-to-Belly Suplex off the top rope at SummerSlam.
- Bianca Belair despite a ‘leg injury’, pins Asuka to win WWE Women’s Championship. However, Iyo Sky would capitalize on that leg injury by cashing in MITB Briefcase & winning the Women’s Title. DT/KC address where Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair go from here, who Iyo Sky should feud with first, reports of Kairi Sane return, and the future of Damage Ctrl.
- Seth Rollins and Finn Balor told a great story in their match. However, the Judgement Day involvement was clunky and would cost Balor a possible WHC win. The friction between Damian Priest & Finn Balor intensifies.
- Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey tried, but their MMA offense was too watered down. An unfortunate ‘arm injury’ to Shayna hurt momentum the match started to build. DT/KC explain why WWE should not consider future MMA Rules matches. DT/KC also believe those saying Ronda is 100% gone from WWE may be a bit premature.
- Ricochet and Logan Paul put on a banger. Drew McIntyre and Gunther make mincemeat of each other. Pay attention to Drew McIntyre’s next move, which may catch many WWE fans off guard. Especially for Matt Riddle?!
WWE SUMMERSLAM 2023 RESULTS:
- Roman Reigns (c) def Jey Uso (Tribal Combat for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)
- Iyo Sky def Bianca Belair (c) (New WWE Women’s Champion)
- Bianca Belair def Asuka (c) and Charlotte Flair (New WWE Women’s Champion)
- Seth Rollins (c) def Finn Balor (World Heavyweight Championship)
- Gunther (c) def Drew McIntyre (Intercontinental Championship)
- Shayna Baszler def Ronda Rousey (MMA Rules)
- LA Knight wins SummerSlam Battle Royal
- Cody Rhodes def Brock Lesnar
- Logan Paul def Ricochet
