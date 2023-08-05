The Don Tony Show 8/5/23: WWE Swaps Raw/SmackDown Commentators; SmackDown Review; Bizarre $250M Lawsuit Against WWE & AEW; Feds Investigating Vince McMahon; AEW Collision vs SummerSlam; Street Profits and Shotzi Return w/New Looks; Edge/25 Year Anniversary Celebration; AEW Rampage/Level Up Recaps; Next DTKC Show Airdate & More

The Don Tony Show (8/5/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE moves Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves to SmackDown, Wade Barrett to Raw, with Michael Cole working both shows (for now)

Bizarre $250 Million lawsuit filed against WWE and AEW. DT shares the actual court documents, some background on the plaintiff, damages demanded (including $250M, owning AEW, becoming Executive Chairman of WWE and owning all the stock). And DT attempts to call the plaintiff during the show and publicly invites him on 8/7/23 episode!

Feds hit Vince McMahon with a grand jury subpoena and execute search warrants investigating past accusations of abuse and $$$ payouts to several women

Nick Khan discusses the ongoing negotiations for Raw and SmackDown TV deals

Edge 25th Anniversary Celebration to air on 8/18/23 SmackDown

WWE SmackDown 8/4/23 recap and review

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (dressed in suits) attack Brawling Brutes and OC on SmackDown

Shotzi returns to SmackDown with a new look, and a very LOUD electric razor

AEW Rampage and NXT Level Up 8/4/23 recaps

AEW Collision 8/5/23 preview (Punk vs Starks, Statlander vs Martinez, FTR and more)

Plus: Rhea Ripley live on Tiktok; More on Rousey/Bazler MMA Match; Next DTKC Show airdate and much more!

🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: WWE SUMMERSLAM 2023 PREVIEW, PREDICTIONS AND MORE! (SPECIAL EPISODE) DOWNLOAD HERE: http://tinyurl.com/2xz5v423 ) (Full Ep Link with synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4yk )

🔥WWE SUMMERSLAM 2023 RECAP AND REVIEW HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW will stream LIVE SUNDAY 8/6/23 at 10PM EST on Patreon http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony and will be posted ONLINE for EVERYONE after the live stream here and on http://www.DonTony.com.

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 8/5/2023 online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 8/5/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 8/5/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 8/5/2023 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

=================

WWE SmackDown 8/5/23 Results:

LA Knight def Sheamus

Gallows and Anderson vs Butch and Ridge Holland went to a no contest

Austin Theory (c) def Cameron Grimes (Non-Title Match)

Zelina Vega def Iyo Sky

Jey Uso def Solo Sikoa

AEW Rampage 8/5/23 Results:

The Hardys and Keith Lee def The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian

Swerve Strickland & AR Fox def Logan Cruz and Tyshaun Perez

Anna Jay def Skye Blue

Blackpool Combat Club def Best Friends (Parking Lot Brawl)

==================

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS: