The Don Tony Show 8/5/23: WWE Swaps Raw/SmackDown Commentators; SmackDown Review; Bizarre $250M Lawsuit Against WWE & AEW; Feds Investigating Vince McMahon; AEW Collision vs SummerSlam; Street Profits and Shotzi Return w/New Looks; Edge/25 Year Anniversary Celebration; AEW Rampage/Level Up Recaps; Next DTKC Show Airdate & More
The Don Tony Show (8/5/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE moves Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves to SmackDown, Wade Barrett to Raw, with Michael Cole working both shows (for now)
- Bizarre $250 Million lawsuit filed against WWE and AEW. DT shares the actual court documents, some background on the plaintiff, damages demanded (including $250M, owning AEW, becoming Executive Chairman of WWE and owning all the stock). And DT attempts to call the plaintiff during the show and publicly invites him on 8/7/23 episode!
- Feds hit Vince McMahon with a grand jury subpoena and execute search warrants investigating past accusations of abuse and $$$ payouts to several women
- Nick Khan discusses the ongoing negotiations for Raw and SmackDown TV deals
- Edge 25th Anniversary Celebration to air on 8/18/23 SmackDown
- WWE SmackDown 8/4/23 recap and review
- Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (dressed in suits) attack Brawling Brutes and OC on SmackDown
- Shotzi returns to SmackDown with a new look, and a very LOUD electric razor
- AEW Rampage and NXT Level Up 8/4/23 recaps
- AEW Collision 8/5/23 preview (Punk vs Starks, Statlander vs Martinez, FTR and more)
- Plus: Rhea Ripley live on Tiktok; More on Rousey/Bazler MMA Match; Next DTKC Show airdate and much more!
WWE SmackDown 8/5/23 Results:
- LA Knight def Sheamus
- Gallows and Anderson vs Butch and Ridge Holland went to a no contest
- Austin Theory (c) def Cameron Grimes (Non-Title Match)
- Zelina Vega def Iyo Sky
- Jey Uso def Solo Sikoa
AEW Rampage 8/5/23 Results:
- The Hardys and Keith Lee def The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian
- Swerve Strickland & AR Fox def Logan Cruz and Tyshaun Perez
- Anna Jay def Skye Blue
- Blackpool Combat Club def Best Friends (Parking Lot Brawl)
