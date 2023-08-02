Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 8/2/23: Tony Khan Responds To Triple H; AEW All In Main Event Revealed; Thunder Rosa To Proclaim Herself ‘Real’ Women’s World Champion? Trick Splits From Melo and Cora Jade Leaves NXT; RVD Makes AEW Debut; The Elite Sign Contract Extensions; Dominik AND Rey Mysterio Set For 8/8/23 NXT; Dynamite/NXT TV Results; Collision/Rampage Previews And More!
Episode #185 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (8/2/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Tony Khan comments on Triple H calling AEW a ‘secondary company’
- MJF vs Adam Cole for AEW World Heavyweight Championship to main event AEW All In: Will CM Punk proclaim HIS match the main event at All In?
- CM Punk was able to do it. Will Thunder Rosa proclaim herself the ‘real’ Women’s Champion upon her return and feud with Hikaru Shida, who def Toni Storm for AEW Women’s Championship?
- Kenny Omega, Young Bucks and Hangman Page sign AEW contract extensions. DT believes there will be a summit involving The Elite and CM Punk soon
- NXT 8/1/23 Results Plus: Trick Williams amicably ‘splits’ from Carmelo Hayes.. Cora Jade ‘leaves’ NXT and takes her Twitter profile offline.. Creed Brothers play mind games with The Schism.. Santos Escobar teams up with Tony D’Angelo and Stacks?
- Dominik Mysterio w/Rhea Ripley vs Dragon Lee w/Rey Mysterio for North American Title to main event NXT 8/8/23 episode
- Rob Van Dam makes AEW debut, will face Jack Perry for FTW Title on 8/9/23 Dynamite
- AEW Dynamite 8/2/23 Results Plus: MJF no sells CM Punk and his ‘real’ World Championship.. RVD confronts Jungle Jerk.. The Hardys return to Dynamite.. Shida wins AEW Women’s Title.. Kenny Omega teases an appearance on Collision?
- AEW Collision 7/29/23 and NXT 8/1/23 top 700K viewers
- AEW Collision 8/5/23 and Rampage 8/4/23 TV Previews
- And much more!
AEW Dynamite 8/2/23 Results
- Chris Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita def Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia
- Trent Baretta def Jon Moxley and Penta El Zero Miedo (Anything Goes)
- Kenny Omega and Young Bucks def Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal
- Aussie Open (c) def El Hijo Del Vikingo and Komander (ROH Tag Team Championship)
- Hikaru Shida def Toni Storm (c) (New AEW Women’s Champion)
NXT 8/1/23 Results:
- Lyra Valkyria def Jacy Jayne
- Dijak def Eddie Thorpe
- Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez def Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon
- Noam Dar and Oro Mensah def Carmelo Hayes and Wes Lee
- Baron Corbin def Andre Chase
- Tony D’Angelo, Stacks and Santos Escobar def Gallus
==================
