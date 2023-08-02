Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Presents: WWE SummerSlam Preview And Predictions (Special Episode)

Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show is back once again for WWE SUMMERSLAM 2023 PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS, presented by BlueWire.

DT/KC run down the WWE SummerSlam lineup, offer some pretty bold match predictions, and discuss what could follow, leading into the Fall, Survivor Series and beyond. Here are some additional topics discussed (besides predictions) during this episode:

Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso (Tribal Combat Match for WWE Undisputed Universal Championship) DT/KC discuss Tribal Combat and who else will appear… Will Jimmy Uso turn on Jey and return to The Bloodline?… Is WWE about to tease a fallout between Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns?… Looking at The Bloodline infighting that will lead into the Fall and Survivor Series

DT/KC discuss Tribal Combat and who else will appear… Will Jimmy Uso turn on Jey and return to The Bloodline?… Is WWE about to tease a fallout between Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns?… Looking at The Bloodline infighting that will lead into the Fall and Survivor Series Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar (Grudge Match) WWE releasing ‘American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes’ documentary right before SummerSlam was very strategic for Cody/Brock outcome. And it strengthens the fact that Cody will ‘finish the story’ beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. But leading into the Fall and Survivor Series, could Cody’s next feud be against Randy Orton?

WWE releasing ‘American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes’ documentary right before SummerSlam was very strategic for Cody/Brock outcome. And it strengthens the fact that Cody will ‘finish the story’ beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. But leading into the Fall and Survivor Series, could Cody’s next feud be against Randy Orton? Seth Rollins (c) vs Finn Balor (WWE World Heavyweight Championship) DT/KC are split. One predicts Damian Priest cashing in MITB and winning WHC. The other says Seth Rollins retains with Damian Priest inadvertently costing Finn Balor the victory.

DT/KC are split. One predicts Damian Priest cashing in MITB and winning WHC. The other says Seth Rollins retains with Damian Priest inadvertently costing Finn Balor the victory. Asuka (c) vs Bianca Belair vs Charlotte Flair (WWE Women’s Championship) DT/KC are split. One says Asuka will lose the Women’s Championship and no Iyo Cash-In. The other thinks Asuka will retain with a failed Cash-In by Iyo Sky and a future split tease between Sky and Bayley

DT/KC are split. One says Asuka will lose the Women’s Championship and no Iyo Cash-In. The other thinks Asuka will retain with a failed Cash-In by Iyo Sky and a future split tease between Sky and Bayley Gunther (c) vs Drew McIntyre (Intercontinental Championship) Gunther could become longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all time on September 7, 2023. But could Gunther lose it the next day on September 8, 2023 at WWE ‘Superstar Spectacle’ in India?

Gunther could become longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all time on September 7, 2023. But could Gunther lose it the next day on September 8, 2023 at WWE ‘Superstar Spectacle’ in India? Ricochet vs Logan Paul (Singles Match) DT/KC are split as one believes Logan Paul will take it. While the other believes Ricochet will win with a possible DQ by Paul. Will we see Logan Paul livestream and a slap to the face by Samantha Irvin?

DT/KC are split as one believes Logan Paul will take it. While the other believes Ricochet will win with a possible DQ by Paul. Will we see Logan Paul livestream and a slap to the face by Samantha Irvin? Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler (MMA Rules) It will be an emotional ass kicking for both women. But how does WWE control the outcome of the match? DT/KC have an interesting scenario reminiscent of a match outcome from a previous WrestleMania fight

It will be an emotional ass kicking for both women. But how does WWE control the outcome of the match? DT/KC have an interesting scenario reminiscent of a match outcome from a previous WrestleMania fight SummerSlam Battle Royal (Raw/SmackDown Participants) Should LA Knight win? YEAH!

Should LA Knight win? YEAH! Additional topics are discussed including reason Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus was removed from SummerSlam, massive amounts of click bait fake news floating around the wrestling world and much more!

If you enjoy this episode, please post links online! This episode will be a fun listen even after SummerSlam. What predictions and future scenarios did DT/KC nail, and which ended up in a totally different direction.

