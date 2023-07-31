Tags
WWE Raw 7/31/23 Post Show: Raw Review; Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler Now MMA Rules! Becky vs Trish Off SummerSlam; Chad Gable def Gunther? RIP Adrian Street and Pee Wee Herman; Cody Rhodes Documentary Premiere; Triple H Angers AEW Fans; NXT/AEW/TWIWH Previews; Week In Ratings And More!
WWE Raw Post Show (7/31/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Recap and review of the Raw ‘Go Home’ show before SummerSlam
- Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam will now be under MMA Rules!
- DT discusses Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus moved from SummerSlam to 8/14/23 Raw in Canada
- WWE pulls a little match fuc*ery with Gunther vs Chad Gable; and we’re cool with it (video)
- More WWE referee stupidity with Money In The Bank Briefcase during Raw main event
Artist and Song details from Brock Lesnar/Cody Rhodes 3 Video Package on Raw
- Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan pulled and replaced by Toni Storm and Kamille in upcoming ‘Queen Of The Ring’ wrestling movie
- Triple H calls AEW a ‘secondary promotion’ and many within AEW fan base is LIVID
- This Week In Ratings: Dana Brooke leads NXT, Shida/Rose bottom out AEW, Impact’s highest rating in over 18 months, surprising ratings trend for Rey Mysterio and more
- This Week In Wrestling History Preview
- NXT, AEW Dynamite: 200, and SmackDown previews
- Injury updates from NXT Great American Bash
- Cody Rhodes to appear on The Today Show promoting ‘American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes’ and SummerSlam
- Airdate for the next ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ special episode
- RIP “Exotic” Adrian Street (82) and Paul Reubens aka Pee Wee Herman (70)
🍼👶Next week, everyone tuning in are welcome to be part of picking out a cool baby shower gift along with your names included on the card for Misha Montana and Matt Riddle, who are expecting later this year!
WWE Raw Results (7/31/23):
- Ludwig Keiser def Matt Riddle
- Maxxine Dupri def Valhalla
- Shinsuke Nakamura def Tommaso Ciampa
- Chad Gable def Gunther (Five Minute Challenge)
- Gunther def Chad Gable
- Becky Lynch def Trish Stratus by DQ
- Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn def Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio
WWE Main Event Results (7/31/23)
- Dana Brooke def Xia Li
- Bronson Reed def Apollo Crews
