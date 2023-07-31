WWE Raw 7/31/23 Post Show: Raw Review; Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler Now MMA Rules! Becky vs Trish Off SummerSlam; Chad Gable def Gunther? RIP Adrian Street and Pee Wee Herman; Cody Rhodes Documentary Premiere; Triple H Angers AEW Fans; NXT/AEW/TWIWH Previews; Week In Ratings And More!

WWE Raw Post Show (7/31/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

Recap and review of the Raw ‘Go Home’ show before SummerSlam

Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam will now be under MMA Rules!

DT discusses Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus moved from SummerSlam to 8/14/23 Raw in Canada

WWE pulls a little match fuc*ery with Gunther vs Chad Gable; and we’re cool with it (video)

More WWE referee stupidity with Money In The Bank Briefcase during Raw main event

Artist and Song details from Brock Lesnar/Cody Rhodes 3 Video Package on Raw

Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan pulled and replaced by Toni Storm and Kamille in upcoming ‘Queen Of The Ring’ wrestling movie

Triple H calls AEW a ‘secondary promotion’ and many within AEW fan base is LIVID

This Week In Ratings: Dana Brooke leads NXT, Shida/Rose bottom out AEW, Impact’s highest rating in over 18 months, surprising ratings trend for Rey Mysterio and more

This Week In Wrestling History Preview

NXT, AEW Dynamite: 200, and SmackDown previews

Injury updates from NXT Great American Bash

Cody Rhodes to appear on The Today Show promoting ‘American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes’ and SummerSlam

Airdate for the next ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ special episode

RIP “Exotic” Adrian Street (82) and Paul Reubens aka Pee Wee Herman (70)

🍼👶Next week, everyone tuning in are welcome to be part of picking out a cool baby shower gift along with your names included on the card for Misha Montana and Matt Riddle, who are expecting later this year!

====

🔥NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH 2023 RECAP AND REVIEW: DOWNLOAD HERE: (Full episode synopsis with link: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4vW )

LINK: https://youtube.com/live/Rl2W2UN50tE . It will be also be posted here and at www.DonTony.com Sunday evening after the live stream.

🔥WWE SUMMERSLAM 2023 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE streams LIVE TUESDAY 8/1/23 at 10PM EST on Patreon http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony and will be posted ONLINE for EVERYONE here and on http://www.DonTony.com (TUESDAY NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT EST)

====

CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 7/31/2023 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 7/31/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 7/31/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 7/31/2023 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

==================

WWE Raw Results (7/31/23):

Ludwig Keiser def Matt Riddle

Maxxine Dupri def Valhalla

Shinsuke Nakamura def Tommaso Ciampa

Chad Gable def Gunther (Five Minute Challenge)

Gunther def Chad Gable

Becky Lynch def Trish Stratus by DQ

Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn def Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio

WWE Main Event Results (7/31/23)

Dana Brooke def Xia Li

Bronson Reed def Apollo Crews

================

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

REMEMBER, DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy THOUSANDS OF HOURS of Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s Patreon Exclusive shows RECORDED EVERY WEEK and more. Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!

CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!