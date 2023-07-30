NXT Great American Bash 2023 Review: Carmelo Hayes Takes A Beating But Keeps On Ticking; WWE Makes Major Mistake As Texas Roasts Gable Steveson; The Don and Stacks Win Gold; Dominik Mysterio Retains; Rhea Ripley Destroys Wes Lee; Roxanne Perez/Blair Davenport Go Wild With Weapons; Andre Chase Throws In The Towel; And Much More!

Carmelo Hayes retains NXT Championship but not before taking a beating from Ilja Dragunov… Looking at the immediate future for Melo; does it have to include a feud with Trick Williams?… A toast to Tony D’Angelo and Stacks who won NXT Tag Team Championships… WWE makes a major mistake by not having Kurt Angle in corner of Gable Steveson for his debut match. And he paid the price big time with live fans and IWC… Andre Chase throws in the towel causing defeat for Thea Hail. Expect big problems on the horizon for Chase U including a fallout between two members… Rhea Ripley destroys Wes Lee with a riptide thru the announcers table as Dominik Mysterio retains NXT North American Title... Roxanne Perez with her family and the Texas crowd fully behind her beats Blair Davenport in a solid Weapons Wild match that clicked on all cylinders. This and much more is discussed during this NXT Great American Bash Recap And Review (w/pics and video highlights) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire.

NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH 2023 RESULTS:

Carmelo Hayes (c) w/Trick Williams def Ilja Dragunov (NXT Heavyweight Championship)

Tiffany Stratton (c) def Thea Hail (Submission Match for NXT Women’s Championship)

Dominik Mysterio (c) w/Rhea Ripley def Wes Lee vs Mustafa Ali (Triple Threat Match for North American Championship)

Gable Steveson (In-Ring Debut) vs Baron Corbin went to a double countout

Roxanne Perez def Blair Davenport (Weapons Wild Match)

Tony D’Angelo and Stacks def Gallus (c) (New NXT Tag Team Champions)

Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa León, and Valentina Feroz def The Meta-Four (Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend) KICKOFF MATCH

