Tags
Related Posts
Share This
NXT Great American Bash 2023 Review: Carmelo Hayes Takes A Beating But Keeps On Ticking; WWE Makes Major Mistake As Texas Roasts Gable Steveson; The Don and Stacks Win Gold; Dominik Mysterio Retains; Rhea Ripley Destroys Wes Lee; Roxanne Perez/Blair Davenport Go Wild With Weapons; Andre Chase Throws In The Towel; And Much More!
NXT Great American Bash 2023 Recap And Review, hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire.
Carmelo Hayes retains NXT Championship but not before taking a beating from Ilja Dragunov… Looking at the immediate future for Melo; does it have to include a feud with Trick Williams?… A toast to Tony D’Angelo and Stacks who won NXT Tag Team Championships… WWE makes a major mistake by not having Kurt Angle in corner of Gable Steveson for his debut match. And he paid the price big time with live fans and IWC… Andre Chase throws in the towel causing defeat for Thea Hail. Expect big problems on the horizon for Chase U including a fallout between two members… Rhea Ripley destroys Wes Lee with a riptide thru the announcers table as Dominik Mysterio retains NXT North American Title... Roxanne Perez with her family and the Texas crowd fully behind her beats Blair Davenport in a solid Weapons Wild match that clicked on all cylinders. This and much more is discussed during this NXT Great American Bash Recap And Review (w/pics and video highlights) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire.
NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH 2023 RESULTS:
- Carmelo Hayes (c) w/Trick Williams def Ilja Dragunov (NXT Heavyweight Championship)
- Tiffany Stratton (c) def Thea Hail (Submission Match for NXT Women’s Championship)
- Dominik Mysterio (c) w/Rhea Ripley def Wes Lee vs Mustafa Ali (Triple Threat Match for North American Championship)
- Gable Steveson (In-Ring Debut) vs Baron Corbin went to a double countout
- Roxanne Perez def Blair Davenport (Weapons Wild Match)
- Tony D’Angelo and Stacks def Gallus (c) (New NXT Tag Team Champions)
- Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa León, and Valentina Feroz def The Meta-Four (Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend) KICKOFF MATCH
🔥WWE SUMMERSLAM 2023 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW will stream LIVE TUESDAY 8/1/23 at 10PM EST on Patreon Discord http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony and will be posted ONLINE for EVERYONE immediately after the live stream on http://www.DonTony.com (TUESDAY NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT EST)
====
CLICK HERE to listen to NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH 2023 REVIEW online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH 2023 REVIEW
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH 2023 REVIEW
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH 2023 REVIEW
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!
===================
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
-
WWE Raw Post Show: LIVE MON 11:05PM on YouTube
-
This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUE 4PM at DonTony.com
-
DT VIPatreon: LIVE TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (patreon.com/dontony)
-
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED at MIDNIGHT on DonTony.com
-
Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on THU
-
The Don Tony Show: LIVE SAT 12PM (NOON) on YouTube *NEW START TIME*
-
The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: LIVE SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
-
WWE/AEW PPV Reviews following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy THOUSANDS OF HOURS of Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s Patreon Exclusive shows RECORDED EVERY WEEK and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)