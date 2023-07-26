Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 7/26/23: Carmelo/Trick Feud Coming? NXT Great American Bash Predictions; Which Judgement Day Member Drew Highest NXT Rating In July? IWC/AEW Fluffing Continues w/Rush Re-Signing; Collision Rating Stabilizes; Thoughts On Vliet/Meltzer Match Ratings Debate; Dynamite/NXT TV Results; Jericho Turn Coming? Collision/Rampage TV Previews And More!
Episode #184 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (7/26/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Carmelo Hayes/Trick Williams feud coming?
- NXT Great American Bash 2023 Predictions
- Will Brian Pillman Jr debut at GAB?
- Which Judgement Day member drew the highest NXT main event rating in July?
- From WWE Raw to NXT: 24 Hours of Rhea Ripley
- Cora Jade still stuck in the mud
- Ilja Dragunov/Imperium
- IWC Fluffing 0f AEW Continues w/Rush Re-Signing
- AEW Collision Rating stabilizing at 600K and IWC noise label it a big success
- Honest thoughts on Chris Van Vliet/ Dave Meltzer match ratings debate
- AEW Dynamite 7/26/23 and NXT 7/25/23 TV Results
- Creative confusion returns in a big way during 7/26/23 AEW Dynamite
- MJF/Adam Cole split imminent
- AEW using Jade Cargill template with Kris Statlander’s Title Reign and it’s starting to suck.
- Chris Jericho ‘turn’ coming in time for All-In/All Out?
- Who attacked The Dyad on NXT?
- AEW Collision 7/29/23 and Rampage 7/28/23 TV Previews
- Kota Ibushi comments on fan criticism of Blood And Guts performance
- And much more!
AEW Dynamite 7/26/23 Results:
- Orange Cassidy (c) def AR Fox (International Championship)
- PAC def Gravity
- Swerve Strickland def Darby Allin
- Britt Baker def Taya Valkyrie
- Lucha Bros def Jon Moxley/Claudio Castagnoli and Best Friends
NXT 7/25/23 Results:
- Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov def The Schism
- Von Wagner def Javier Bernal
- Dana Brooke def Cora Jade (Kendo Stick Match)
- Tony D’Angelo and Stacks def Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
- Rhea Ripley (c) def Lyra Valkyria (Non-Title Match)
