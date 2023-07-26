Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 7/26/23: Carmelo/Trick Feud Coming? NXT Great American Bash Predictions; Which Judgement Day Member Drew Highest NXT Rating In July? IWC/AEW Fluffing Continues w/Rush Re-Signing; Collision Rating Stabilizes; Thoughts On Vliet/Meltzer Match Ratings Debate; Dynamite/NXT TV Results; Jericho Turn Coming? Collision/Rampage TV Previews And More!

Episode #184 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (7/26/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

Carmelo Hayes/Trick Williams feud coming?

NXT Great American Bash 2023 Predictions

Will Brian Pillman Jr debut at GAB?

Which Judgement Day member drew the highest NXT main event rating in July?

From WWE Raw to NXT: 24 Hours of Rhea Ripley

Cora Jade still stuck in the mud

Ilja Dragunov/Imperium

IWC Fluffing 0f AEW Continues w/Rush Re-Signing

AEW Collision Rating stabilizing at 600K and IWC noise label it a big success

Honest thoughts on Chris Van Vliet/ Dave Meltzer match ratings debate

AEW Dynamite 7/26/23 and NXT 7/25/23 TV Results

Creative confusion returns in a big way during 7/26/23 AEW Dynamite

MJF/Adam Cole split imminent

AEW using Jade Cargill template with Kris Statlander’s Title Reign and it’s starting to suck.

Chris Jericho ‘turn’ coming in time for All-In/All Out?

Who attacked The Dyad on NXT?

AEW Collision 7/29/23 and Rampage 7/28/23 TV Previews

Kota Ibushi comments on fan criticism of Blood And Guts performance

And much more!

==================

AEW Dynamite 7/26/23 Results:

Orange Cassidy (c) def AR Fox (International Championship)

PAC def Gravity

Swerve Strickland def Darby Allin

Britt Baker def Taya Valkyrie

Lucha Bros def Jon Moxley/Claudio Castagnoli and Best Friends

NXT 7/25/23 Results:

Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov def The Schism

Von Wagner def Javier Bernal

Dana Brooke def Cora Jade (Kendo Stick Match)

Tony D’Angelo and Stacks def Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

Rhea Ripley (c) def Lyra Valkyria (Non-Title Match)

==================

