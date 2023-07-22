Tags
The Don Tony Show 7/22/23: WWE Snubs LA Knight Again; Dominik Mysterio Makes WWE History; SmackDown Review; US/NXT NA Title Unification? Seth Rollins Injured; Logan Paul Wants To Curtain Jerk SummerSlam; NXT/AEW Dynamite Blood And Guts Ratings; WrestleCon Adds Then Removes Rick Steiner; WrestleMania 40 News And More!
The Don Tony Show (7/22/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- LA Knight and the YEAH! Movement done dirty once again on SmackDown: WWE needs to be very careful not duplicate damage made to other stars during early part of YES! Movement
- Breaking down what Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso ‘Tribal Combat’ Match may feature including display, weapons and special appearances
- WWE SmackDown 7/21/23 recap and review
- Dominik Mysterio makes WWE history on WWE SmackDown
- Dominik Mysterio winning NXT North American Title adds some spice to Finn Balor/Seth Rollins match at SummerSlam
- Are WWE planning to unify US Title and NXT North American Titles?
- Seth Rollins reveals many existing injuries: Can he hold off surgery until after WrestleMania 40?
- Logan Paul reveals why he is lobbying WWE to be the opening match at SummerSlam
- WWE holds red carpet premiere of the upcoming much anticipated ‘American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes’ documentary (Pics, airdate info)
- WrestleMania 40 on sale date for tickets revealed
- AEW Dynamite: Blood And Guts and NXT 7/18/23 ratings breakdown
- NXT Great American Bash match changes
- AEW Rampage 7/21/23 recap and AEW Collision 7/22/23 preview
- WrestleCon adds, then removes Rick Steiner from upcoming Convention. Do you agree with their statement and reasoning?
- Congratulations to Pat Buck and Wife on the birth of their daughter!
WWE SmackDown 7/21/23 Results:
- Rey Mysterio def LA Knight, Sheamus and Cameron Grimes (Number One Contender US Title Invitational, faces Santos Escobar on 7/28/23 SmackDown)
- Charlotte Flair def Iyo Sky
- Santos Escobar def Austin Theory (c) (Non-Title Match)
- Dominik Mysterio (c) def Butch (NXT North American Championship)
AEW Rampage 7/21/23 Results:
- Darby Allin wins Royal Rampage Match (Faces Luchasaurus for TNT Championship at All Out)
- The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn def Johnny TV, QT Marshall and Aaron Solo
- Kris Statlander (c) def Marina Shafir (TBS Championship)
