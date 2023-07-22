The Don Tony Show 7/22/23: WWE Snubs LA Knight Again; Dominik Mysterio Makes WWE History; SmackDown Review; US/NXT NA Title Unification? Seth Rollins Injured; Logan Paul Wants To Curtain Jerk SummerSlam; NXT/AEW Dynamite Blood And Guts Ratings; WrestleCon Adds Then Removes Rick Steiner; WrestleMania 40 News And More!

The Don Tony Show (7/22/23)

LA Knight and the YEAH! Movement done dirty once again on SmackDown: WWE needs to be very careful not duplicate damage made to other stars during early part of YES! Movement

Breaking down what Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso ‘Tribal Combat’ Match may feature including display, weapons and special appearances

WWE SmackDown 7/21/23 recap and review

Dominik Mysterio makes WWE history on WWE SmackDown

Dominik Mysterio winning NXT North American Title adds some spice to Finn Balor/Seth Rollins match at SummerSlam

Are WWE planning to unify US Title and NXT North American Titles?

Seth Rollins reveals many existing injuries: Can he hold off surgery until after WrestleMania 40?

Logan Paul reveals why he is lobbying WWE to be the opening match at SummerSlam

WWE holds red carpet premiere of the upcoming much anticipated ‘American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes’ documentary (Pics, airdate info)

WrestleMania 40 on sale date for tickets revealed

AEW Dynamite: Blood And Guts and NXT 7/18/23 ratings breakdown

NXT Great American Bash match changes

AEW Rampage 7/21/23 recap and AEW Collision 7/22/23 preview

WrestleCon adds, then removes Rick Steiner from upcoming Convention. Do you agree with their statement and reasoning?

Congratulations to Pat Buck and Wife on the birth of their daughter!

WWE SmackDown 7/21/23 Results:

Rey Mysterio def LA Knight, Sheamus and Cameron Grimes (Number One Contender US Title Invitational, faces Santos Escobar on 7/28/23 SmackDown)

Charlotte Flair def Iyo Sky

Santos Escobar def Austin Theory (c) (Non-Title Match)

Dominik Mysterio (c) def Butch (NXT North American Championship)

AEW Rampage 7/21/23 Results:

Darby Allin wins Royal Rampage Match (Faces Luchasaurus for TNT Championship at All Out)

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn def Johnny TV, QT Marshall and Aaron Solo

Kris Statlander (c) def Marina Shafir (TBS Championship)

