The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 7/16/23: True Story Behind Don Callis/Fan Attack; BCC/The Elite/Judgement Day; Blocked By HBK; Writers Guild Strike/WWE; Rhea Ripley/Chyna Comparisons Are Unfair; Worst Song Played At Weddings; Dave Meltzer’ Star Ratings; Gilgo Beach Serial Killer; DT’s Seinfeld Moment And More!
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (7/16/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire
Some Topics Discussed:
- True story about incident between Don Callis and a Photographer at AAA TripleMania event
- MOTY? Thoughts on FTR vs Jay White/Juice Robinson 2/3 Falls match to open AEW Collision
- Blackpool Combat Club? Judgement Day? The Elite? Who’s your favorite faction in pro wrestling?
- Writers Guild strike will not affect pro wrestling in any way – except for a possible confrontation at SummerSlam
- Honest thoughts on David Benoit and Brian Pillman Jr’s pro wrestling future
- Who else has been randomly blocked by Shawn Michaels for no reason?
- Praise for Ian Riccaboni who recently signed a multi-year contract with AEW
- Shawn Michaels stating that Rhea Ripley will surpass what Chyna accomplished is unfair comparison
- Should Chelsea Green and Sonya DeVille win WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships? DT thinks so
- Honest thoughts on Dave Meltzer’s Star Ratings system and fans who disapprove of them
- Don Tony has a Seinfeld moment while eating spare ribs
- Growing Up Don Tony: Johnny Walker Red and meeting Brian Pillman
- Plus: Charlotte Flair vs Britt Baker.. Terry Funk vs Rob Van Dam.. Jade Cargill’s AEW future.. All-time favorite wrestling faction.. Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Rodriguez and more!
- Plus: Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer arrested.. All-time favorite rap song.. Most hated song played at weddings.. Do you hide farts too? and more!
'The Sit-Down with Don Tony' is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.
On the last Sunday of every month, a special non-wrestling theme episode of The Sit-Down w/Don Tony streams live. These once a month special episodes feature mostly non-wrestling discussion.
====
