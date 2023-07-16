The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 7/16/23: True Story Behind Don Callis/Fan Attack; BCC/The Elite/Judgement Day; Blocked By HBK; Writers Guild Strike/WWE; Rhea Ripley/Chyna Comparisons Are Unfair; Worst Song Played At Weddings; Dave Meltzer’ Star Ratings; Gilgo Beach Serial Killer; DT’s Seinfeld Moment And More!

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (7/16/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire

Some Topics Discussed:

True story about incident between Don Callis and a Photographer at AAA TripleMania event

MOTY? Thoughts on FTR vs Jay White/Juice Robinson 2/3 Falls match to open AEW Collision

Blackpool Combat Club? Judgement Day? The Elite? Who’s your favorite faction in pro wrestling?

Writers Guild strike will not affect pro wrestling in any way – except for a possible confrontation at SummerSlam

Honest thoughts on David Benoit and Brian Pillman Jr’s pro wrestling future

Who else has been randomly blocked by Shawn Michaels for no reason?

Praise for Ian Riccaboni who recently signed a multi-year contract with AEW

Shawn Michaels stating that Rhea Ripley will surpass what Chyna accomplished is unfair comparison

Should Chelsea Green and Sonya DeVille win WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships? DT thinks so

Honest thoughts on Dave Meltzer’s Star Ratings system and fans who disapprove of them

Don Tony has a Seinfeld moment while eating spare ribs

Growing Up Don Tony: Johnny Walker Red and meeting Brian Pillman

Plus: Charlotte Flair vs Britt Baker.. Terry Funk vs Rob Van Dam.. Jade Cargill’s AEW future.. All-time favorite wrestling faction.. Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Rodriguez and more!

Plus: Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer arrested.. All-time favorite rap song.. Most hated song played at weddings.. Do you hide farts too? and more!

