The Don Tony Show 7/15/23: SmackDown Review; Jey Uso Superkicks Paul Heyman; Sisterly Love: Full Story Behind Shotzi Shaving Head; Get Ready For It: YEAH! New Hurt Business? AEW Releases Large List Of Banned/Restricted Moves; RIP Mike ‘Mantaur’ Halac (55); NXT/AEW Ratings and TV previews; Slammiversary 2023 Lineup And More!
The Don Tony Show (7/15/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE SmackDown 7/14/23 recap and review: Jey Uso superkicks Paul Heyman! (vid)
- Sisterly Love: Story behind Shotzi shaving her head to support her sister battling Liver Cancer (GoFundMe Link to help Shotzi Sister’s recovery: http://www.tinyurl.com/helpshotzisis)
- MVP forming a new Hurt Business with Bobby Lashley and Street Profits?
- DT reveals another wrestling doppelganger which is crazier than Karrion Kross and Payne Durham (pic)
- AEW releases a large list of banned and restricted moves which is stirring up controversy. Was this done at the request of Warner Media, insurance, buildings and/or legal counsel?
- Get ready for it: LA Knight’s YEAH chants joining Steve Austin’s WHAT chants by live fans
- Karrion Kross lays out OC on SmackDown: Here’s hoping the Tarot Cards are long gone
- RIP Mike Halac (Mantaur/Bruiser Mastino) who passed away at 55
- Val Venis no longer welcome at many pro wrestling events (Gee we wonder why)
- DT discusses Nick Wayne/AEW Dynamite and clears up misinformation on Wayne family
- Darby Allin’s comments on Nick Wayne/Dynamite video package exposes a 4 year long AEW problem
- NXT 7/11/23 and AEW Dynamite 7/12/23 rating
- AEW Rampage 7/14/23 recap, AEW Collision/Battle Of The Belts 7/15/23 previews
- Was Eric Young released from WWE again?
- 2023 Slammiversary PPV: Will Trinity become Impact Knockouts Champion?
- DT discusses JDFromNY tweet calling out WWE Creative for Shotzi/Shaved Head segment + why DT doesn’t like tweeting Live Reactions of wrestling events
🔥Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show returns again TUESDAY 7/18/23 at 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (http://www.patreon.com/dontony). The full episode will be posted for everyone online around Midnight EST Tuesday 7/18/23 at www.DonTony.com and all Audio Platforms)
WWE SmackDown 7/14/23 Results:
- Pretty Deadly def Sheamus and Ridge Holland
- Bayley def Zelina Vega
- Santos Escobar def Grayson Waller, AJ Styles and Butch (United States Championship Invitational)
- Bianca Belair def Asuka (c) by DQ (WWE Women’s Championship)
AEW Rampage 7/14/23 Results:
- Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes def Angelo Parker and Matt Menard
- Taya Valkyrie def Izzy McQueen
- Lance Archer def Trent Beretta
- Konosuke Takeshita def Mentallo
- Willow Nightingale def Athena (Owen Hart Memorial Tournament Semi Final)
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review: LIVE MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUE 4PM at www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: LIVE TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED at MIDNIGHT on www.DonTony.com
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on THU
- The Don Tony Show: LIVE SAT 11:05AM on YouTube
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: LIVE SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPVs LIVE following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
