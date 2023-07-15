The Don Tony Show 7/15/23: SmackDown Review; Jey Uso Superkicks Paul Heyman; Sisterly Love: Full Story Behind Shotzi Shaving Head; Get Ready For It: YEAH! New Hurt Business? AEW Releases Large List Of Banned/Restricted Moves; RIP Mike ‘Mantaur’ Halac (55); NXT/AEW Ratings and TV previews; Slammiversary 2023 Lineup And More!

The Don Tony Show (7/15/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE SmackDown 7/14/23 recap and review: Jey Uso superkicks Paul Heyman! (vid)

Sisterly Love: Story behind Shotzi shaving her head to support her sister battling Liver Cancer (GoFundMe Link to help Shotzi Sister’s recovery: http://www.tinyurl.com/helpshotzisis)

MVP forming a new Hurt Business with Bobby Lashley and Street Profits?

DT reveals another wrestling doppelganger which is crazier than Karrion Kross and Payne Durham (pic)

AEW releases a large list of banned and restricted moves which is stirring up controversy. Was this done at the request of Warner Media, insurance, buildings and/or legal counsel?

Get ready for it: LA Knight’s YEAH chants joining Steve Austin’s WHAT chants by live fans

Karrion Kross lays out OC on SmackDown: Here’s hoping the Tarot Cards are long gone

RIP Mike Halac (Mantaur/Bruiser Mastino) who passed away at 55

Val Venis no longer welcome at many pro wrestling events (Gee we wonder why)

DT discusses Nick Wayne/AEW Dynamite and clears up misinformation on Wayne family

Darby Allin’s comments on Nick Wayne/Dynamite video package exposes a 4 year long AEW problem

NXT 7/11/23 and AEW Dynamite 7/12/23 rating

AEW Rampage 7/14/23 recap, AEW Collision/Battle Of The Belts 7/15/23 previews

Was Eric Young released from WWE again?

2023 Slammiversary PPV: Will Trinity become Impact Knockouts Champion?

DT discusses JDFromNY tweet calling out WWE Creative for Shotzi/Shaved Head segment + why DT doesn’t like tweeting Live Reactions of wrestling events

🔥Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show returns again TUESDAY 7/18/23 at 10:05PM on Patreon Discord ( http://www.patreon.com/dontony ). The full episode will be posted for everyone online around Midnight EST Tuesday 7/18/23 at www.DonTony.com and all Audio Platforms)

WWE SmackDown 7/14/23 Results:

Pretty Deadly def Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Bayley def Zelina Vega

Santos Escobar def Grayson Waller, AJ Styles and Butch (United States Championship Invitational)

Bianca Belair def Asuka (c) by DQ (WWE Women’s Championship)

AEW Rampage 7/14/23 Results:

Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes def Angelo Parker and Matt Menard

Taya Valkyrie def Izzy McQueen

Lance Archer def Trent Beretta

Konosuke Takeshita def Mentallo

Willow Nightingale def Athena (Owen Hart Memorial Tournament Semi Final)

