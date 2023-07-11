Flashback: This Week In Wrestling History S2 E28 (7/9 – 7/15) Remastered! Original Broadcast: 7/11/2019

iframe frameborder=”0″ height=”200″ scrolling=”no” src=”https://playlist.megaphone.fm?e=BLU6059696868″ width=”100%”></iframe]

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 4PM EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

SYNOPSIS: S2 E28 (07/09 – 07/15)

RUNNING TIME: 4 HOURS

‘Black Saturday’ as TBS replaces Georgia Championship Wrestling with World Wrestling Federation.

Audio: Jim Cornette discusses ‘Black Saturday’.

Bruno Sammartino wrestles his last ever match at Madison Square Garden.

Harley Race wins 1986 WWF King Of The Ring.

Precious! Looking back at the time Ric Flair made out with a Mannequin on World Championship Wrestling.

Ultimate Warrior (as Dingo Warrior) makes his WWF TV debut.

Dr Death Steve Williams captures UWF Heavyweight Championship.

Looking back at NWA Great American Bash ’88.

We want Flair! We want Flair! Looking back at WCW Great American Bash 1991.

Looking back at WCW Great American Bash (1992)

Vince McMahon folds the World Bodybuilding Federation (WBF).

Ric Flair wrestles in Charlotte for the first time as part of WWF (1992).

Hulk Hogan takes the stand in the Vince McMahon steroid distribution trial, and admits to years of steroid use.

Looking back at ECW Heatwave (1995, 1996).

Wild Pegasus (Chris Benoit) wins Best Of The Super Juniors Tournament.

WWF releases Jack Tunney.

Audio: Owen Hart & British Bulldog vs Steve Austin & ??? for vacant WWF Tag Team Titles (1997).

Nitro Girls debut on WCW Monday Nitro.

Looking back at WCW Bash At The Beach (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000).

Looking back at WCW LA Melee Pay Per Listen event (1998).

Audio: Two Clusterf***s For One: Chavo Guerrero Jr ‘submits’ to Stevie Ray, then shaves his own head in Hair vs Hair Match against Eddie Guerrero.

WWF debuts internet webcast ‘Code-Red’.

WWF announces return of Jesse Ventura (then MN Governor) to referee the main event of Summerslam (1999).

Audio: WCW Junkyard Hardcore Invitational Match.

Audio: Jeff Jarrett lays down to Hollywood Hulk Hogan and Vince Russo tirade that followed.

Booker T becomes second ever Black Heavyweight Champion in WCW history.

Looking back at the formation of the WCW / ECW Alliance: Audio #1: Tommy Dreamer makes WWF debut and ECW reforms. Audio #2: Vince McMahon and WWF forms an ‘alliance’ with Shane McMahon and WCW to battle ECW on Raw. Audio #3: WCW swerves WWF and aligns with ECW, now owned by Stephanie McMahon.

Kurt Angle sings ‘Jimmy Crack Corn’.

Audio: Eric Bischoff makes his WWE debut as General Manager of Raw.

Audio: Kurt Angle and John Cena Battle Rap! (2003).

Looking back at WWE Vengeance PPV (2004)

UPN forces WWE to remove Muhammad Hassan off Smackdown programming.

Audio: Muhammad Hassan Smackdown promo that did not air on UPN.

Audio: Matt Hardy calls in to WWE Byte This! and confronts Lita.

Brock Lesnar stripped of IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Looking back at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (2006).

Looking back at ROH Death Before Dishonor IV (2006).

Funeral services held for Nancy and Daniel Benoit.

Audio: Following the Benoit tragedy, the infamous appearance by Mr Kennedy on Fox News and the denial of never taking steroids.

Jim Ross opens JR’s Family BBQ Restaurant.

WWE signs Teddy Hart to a developmental deal.

Looking back at TNA Victory Road PPV (2007, 2008, 2010).

Looking back at AAA TripleMania XV (2007).

WWE releases Ashley Massaro.

Superstar Billy Graham auctions off his WWE Hall Of Fame ring on Ebay.

Bobby Lashley and Kid Kash sign with TNA.

TNA announces ECW reunion themed event ‘Hardcore Justice’.

ABC cancels ‘Downfall’ game show hosted by Chris Jericho after only 5 episodes.

Chasyn Rance arrested for having sexual relations with a 15 y/o.

Looking back at TNA Destination X PPV (2011).

TNA releases Matt and Nick Jackson (Generation Me), Matt Morgan, and Hernandez.

Audio: CM Punk and Vince McMahon ‘contract negotiation’ from Raw (2011).

Audio: Bray Wyatt makes his NXT debut (2012).

Bonus Audio: Early Bray Wyatt promo from FCW.

Looking back at WWE Money In The Bank PPV (2012, 2013).

Kharma and CM Punk officially released by WWE.

WWE announces partnership with Tout.

WWE opens the Performance Center.

GFW ‘invasion’ of TNA draws 135 at 5000+ seat stadium.

Sasha Banks, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch makes their WWE main roster debut.

One week after TNA airs ‘The Final Deletion’ at the Hardy Compound, WWE airs Wyatt Family vs New Day at Wyatt Compound.

Audio: Bonus Audio: Wyatt Family challenges New Day.

Brock Lesnar def Mark Hunt at UFC 200, just to be suspended a week later for doping violation.

WWE’s lame excuse for not suspending Brock Lesnar for UFC doping violation.

Looking back at WWE Great Balls Of Fire PPV (2017).

Looking back at WWE Extreme Rules PPV (2018).

And so much more!

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S2 E28 (7/9 – 7/15) online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S2 E28 (7/9 – 7/15) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

==================

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS: