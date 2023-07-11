Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 7/11/23 (Special Episode): WWE/NXT Deep Dive Evaluating Last 12 Months Of Many Stars; Matt Hardy/Jim Cornette/Brian Last Dirty Twitter War; DTKC Debate Kevin Nash Labeling LA Knight A Ripoff; AEW Collision 7/8/23 Rating Is In; Sad But Funny Fact About Age Of DTKC; Q&A And More!

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE return for an absolutely loaded episode of the Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show, presented by BlueWire. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed and details on next week’s DTKC Show already scheduled!

Some Topics Discussed:

DTKC discuss the latest Twitter War between Matt Hardy, Jim Cornette and Brian Last that went beyond dirty

DTKC debate Kevin Nash labeling L.A. Knight as a ripoff of The Rock and Steve Austin.

Thoughts on AEW Collision 7/8/23 rating of 580,000 and Elite News calling it a ‘huge rebound’

From LA Knight to Elias. Lacey Evans to Piper Niven. Karrion Kross to Viking Raiders. Bron Breakker to Joe Gacy. Tiffany Straton to Cora Jade and more: DTKC take a deep dive into WWE/NXT Roster and evaluate the last 12 months for many stars: Who’s stock has gone up, who’s stock has gone down. Who’s stock has skyrocketed, and who’s stock has plummeted.

Let this sink in: DTKC are older than Archie Bunker was in All In The Family and almost as old as Coach from Cheers 😂

Plus Patreon Q&A on Solo Sikoa, Main Event: Jey Uso, WWE set and graphics changes after Endeavor merger, LA Knight/Eli Drake, Ricochet/Logan Paul, first PPV ever attended and much more!

🔥Programming Note: Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show will return NEXT TUESDAY 7/18/23 as DTKC will take a deep dive into AEW Roster and evaluate the last 12 months (Summer 2022 thru Summer 2023) for many stars.

Enjoy this episode, and continued thanks to all of YOU who spoke up and let us know how much you are enjoying the return of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show.