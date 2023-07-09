Tags
The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 7/9/23: Matt Hardy/Jim Cornette/IWC Fight Over The Elite; Nash Calls LA Knight A Ripoff; Most Attractive Women In WWE/AEW/NXT; CM Punk/Backstage Update; Judgement Day Coming To NXT; Remembering Jinder Mahal’s Nipple Story; hat If WCW Never Closed (TNA/ROH); Heenan Or Heyman? Looking Back At Benoit Tragedy/Minority Report Podcast And More!
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (7/9/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire
Some Topics Discussed:
- Don Tony’s thoughts on Jim Cornette and Matt Hardy’s Twitter feud over The Elite and the sewage of a reaction by IWC that followed
- Kevin Nash calls L.A. Knight a ripoff of The Rock and Steve Austin. Do you agree?
- Poll: Who is the most attractive Woman in AEW, WWE and NXT?
- CM Punk getting along backstage with AEW roster and the Anti-Punk media can’t stand it
- Judgement Day to appear on 7/11/23 NXT episode to confront Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams and possibly others
- If WCW never closed: Would TNA have existed? And would WCW ultimately lured ROH and some WWF stars in mid 2000’s?
- Jey Uso not beating Roman Reigns for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship does not diminish the fact that The Usos will be looked back as the top Tag Team of this generation
- Greatest Manager Poll: Bobby Hennan or Paul Heyman?
- FDA asked to investigate caffeine amount in Logan Paul’s PRIME drink is beyond stupid
- Thoughts on Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE TV
- Looking back at 6/25/07 live DTKC podcast (still online) covering the Benoit Family tragedy. And sixteen years later, DT’s speculation why Chris Benoit murdered his family has not changed
- 2017 Flashback when wrestling news media was infatuated with Jinder Mahal’s nipples
- Was Hulk Hogan joining Hall/Nash and forming The NWO the most important ‘turn’ in wrestling history?
- Plus: Ricky Starks winning Owen Hart Tournament; Thoughts on Daniel Garcia’s current AEW run.. Samoa Joe/Tribal Face paint in TNA.. Classic ECW TV and more!
====
🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony‘ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.
NOTE: On the last Sunday of every month, a special non-wrestling theme episode of The Sit-Down w/Don Tony streams live. These once a month special episodes feature mostly non-wrestling discussion. But if something major within wrestling needs to be covered, it will during the show.
====
