The Don Tony Show 7/8/23: Jey Uso Finds Roman Reigns GUILTY In Tribal Court (SmackDown Review); Edge Makes In-Ring Return; Grayson Waller SD In-Ring Debut; Vince at SD And WWE Butchers Kross/Scarlett Intro; Survivor Series Coming To Chicago; WrestleMania/UK; AEW Collision Change; AEW/WWE TV Results + Rating And More!

The Don Tony Show (7/8/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE SmackDown 7/7/23 at MSG review with pics and video highlights

Roman Reigns Stands Trial In Tribal Court with Jey Uso as Judge, Jury and Executioner

Grayson swims with the Big Fish: Edge makes in ring return and Grayson Waller makes SmackDown in-ring debut

Anticipated length of Bloodline/Edge/Waller segments move LA Knight to preshow and brutally cuts AJ Styles/Karrion Kross plus SmackDown Women’s Brawl to just 90 seconds each

Vince McMahon at SmackDown and WWE butchers Karrion Kross/Scarlett’s entrance. Coincidence?

DT is not happy with Logan Paul recent comments about Ricochet ‘botch’, backstage brawl and more

WWE Survivor Series is coming to Chicago and WWE WrestleMania will 100% be coming to UK

NXT 7/4/23 and AEW Dynamite 7/5/23 ratings

AEW makes a positive change to Collision format, and it’s something DT has wanted since it’s debut

AEW Rampage 7/7/23 recap, AEW Collision 7/8/23 preview and WWE Raw 7/10/23 preview

WWE announces 27 new live events for Sept/Oct 2023

Next DTKC Show airdate set and more!

🔥Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show returns LIVE TUESDAY 7/11/23 at 10:05PM on Patreon Discord ( http://www.patreon.com/dontony ). The full episode will be posted for everyone online around Midnight EST Tuesday 7/11/23 at www.DonTony.com and all Audio Platforms)

🔥WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 7/5/23 Hosted by Don Tony. Download Link: https://tinyurl.com/muez6v87 Full Episode Details: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4uy

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 7/8/2023 online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 7/8/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 7/8/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 7/8/2023 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

=================

WWE SmackDown 7/7/23 Results:

Austin Theory (c) def Sheamus (United States Championship)

AJ Styles def Karrion Kross

Edge def Grayson Waller

AEW Rampage 7/7/23 Results:

Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver def Hangman Page and Young Bucks

Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia def Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett (Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament)

Hikaru Shida def Marina Shafir

Brian Cage and Big Bill def Trent Beretta and Matt Sydal (Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament)

NXT Level Up 7/7/23 Results:

Scrypts def Kale Dixon

Fallon Henley def Tatum Paxley

AEW Collision 7/8/23 Preview:

FTR (c) vs Jay White and Juice Robinson (Eliminator Match)

Athena vs Willow Nightingale (Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal)

Ricky Starks vs Powerhouse Hobbs (Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal)

CM Punk vs Samoa Joe (Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal)

==================

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS: