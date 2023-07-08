Tags
The Don Tony Show 7/8/23: Jey Uso Finds Roman Reigns GUILTY In Tribal Court (SmackDown Review); Edge Makes In-Ring Return; Grayson Waller SD In-Ring Debut; Vince at SD And WWE Butchers Kross/Scarlett Intro; Survivor Series Coming To Chicago; WrestleMania/UK; AEW Collision Change; AEW/WWE TV Results + Rating And More!
The Don Tony Show (7/8/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE SmackDown 7/7/23 at MSG review with pics and video highlights
- Roman Reigns Stands Trial In Tribal Court with Jey Uso as Judge, Jury and Executioner
- Grayson swims with the Big Fish: Edge makes in ring return and Grayson Waller makes SmackDown in-ring debut
- Anticipated length of Bloodline/Edge/Waller segments move LA Knight to preshow and brutally cuts AJ Styles/Karrion Kross plus SmackDown Women’s Brawl to just 90 seconds each
- Vince McMahon at SmackDown and WWE butchers Karrion Kross/Scarlett’s entrance. Coincidence?
- DT is not happy with Logan Paul recent comments about Ricochet ‘botch’, backstage brawl and more
- WWE Survivor Series is coming to Chicago and WWE WrestleMania will 100% be coming to UK
- NXT 7/4/23 and AEW Dynamite 7/5/23 ratings
- AEW makes a positive change to Collision format, and it’s something DT has wanted since it’s debut
- AEW Rampage 7/7/23 recap, AEW Collision 7/8/23 preview and WWE Raw 7/10/23 preview
- WWE announces 27 new live events for Sept/Oct 2023
- Next DTKC Show airdate set and more!
🔥Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show returns LIVE TUESDAY 7/11/23 at 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (http://www.patreon.com/dontony). The full episode will be posted for everyone online around Midnight EST Tuesday 7/11/23 at www.DonTony.com and all Audio Platforms)
🔥WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 7/5/23 Hosted by Don Tony. Download Link: https://tinyurl.com/muez6v87 Full Episode Details: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4uy
WWE SmackDown 7/7/23 Results:
- Austin Theory (c) def Sheamus (United States Championship)
- AJ Styles def Karrion Kross
- Edge def Grayson Waller
AEW Rampage 7/7/23 Results:
- Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver def Hangman Page and Young Bucks
- Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia def Matt Hardy and Jeff Jarrett (Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament)
- Hikaru Shida def Marina Shafir
- Brian Cage and Big Bill def Trent Beretta and Matt Sydal (Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament)
NXT Level Up 7/7/23 Results:
- Scrypts def Kale Dixon
- Fallon Henley def Tatum Paxley
AEW Collision 7/8/23 Preview:
- FTR (c) vs Jay White and Juice Robinson (Eliminator Match)
- Athena vs Willow Nightingale (Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal)
- Ricky Starks vs Powerhouse Hobbs (Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal)
- CM Punk vs Samoa Joe (Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal)
