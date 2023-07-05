Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 7/5/23: AEW Collision Rating Plummets, 18-34 Demo Down 88%; Carmelo Hayes vs Finn Balor II at GAB? Brian Danielson/Blood And Guts Replacement; WWE Promotes Creed Brothers; Dynamite/NXT TV Results; Upcoming Rampage 100/Collision/Dynamite TV Previews; Chris Jerico/Don Callis Tease And More!

Episode #183 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (7/5/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

AEW Collision 7/1/23 rating continues to plummet, 18-34 Demo down almost 90% from debut episode

DT offers subtle changes AEW can make to quickly shift Collision’s momentum in the right direction, and for more than just a week or two

Carmelo Hayes vs Finn Balor II (or another Judgement Day member) at NXT Great American Bash?

Looking back at 2022 NXT Great American Bash

WWE promotes Creed Brothers to Main Roster after losing a ‘Loser Leaves NXT’ match against The Dyad

AEW Dynamite (7/5/23) and NXT (7/4/23) TV Results

MJF/Adam Cole ‘alliance’ continues: When will The Devil turn reveal his true intentions?

Brian Danielson is officially out of AEW Blood And Guts (7/19); replacement to be announced on 7/12 Dynamite

AEW Rampage: Episode 100 (7/7/23), Collision (7/8/23) and Dynamite (7/12/23) TV Previews

Congratulations to Eddie Kingston who defeated KENTA to win NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

Could Chris Jerico/Don Callis alignment ‘tease’ lead to a storyline twist involving CM Punk?

AEW announces streaming TV deal to bring all programming to ViX subscribers in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean

And much more!

AEW Dynamite 7/5/23 Results:

Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin def Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland (Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinal)

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn def Bollywood Boyz and The Blade (Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinal)

MJF and Adam Cole def The Butcher and Matt Menard (Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinal)

Ruby Soho def Britt Baker (Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal)

Kenny Omega def Wheeler Yuta

NXT 7/4/23 Results:

Blair Davenport def Roxanne Perez

Mustafa Ali def Tyler Bate

Kelani Jordan w/Dana Brooke def Tatum Paxley

Lyra Valkyria def Jacy Jayne

Eddy Thorpe w/Gable Steveson def Damon Kemp (NXT Underground Match)

The Dyad def The Creed Brothers (Loser Leaves NXT Match)

