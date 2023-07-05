Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 7/5/23: AEW Collision Rating Plummets, 18-34 Demo Down 88%; Carmelo Hayes vs Finn Balor II at GAB? Brian Danielson/Blood And Guts Replacement; WWE Promotes Creed Brothers; Dynamite/NXT TV Results; Upcoming Rampage 100/Collision/Dynamite TV Previews; Chris Jerico/Don Callis Tease And More!
Episode #183 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (7/5/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- AEW Collision 7/1/23 rating continues to plummet, 18-34 Demo down almost 90% from debut episode
- DT offers subtle changes AEW can make to quickly shift Collision’s momentum in the right direction, and for more than just a week or two
- Carmelo Hayes vs Finn Balor II (or another Judgement Day member) at NXT Great American Bash?
- Looking back at 2022 NXT Great American Bash
- WWE promotes Creed Brothers to Main Roster after losing a ‘Loser Leaves NXT’ match against The Dyad
- AEW Dynamite (7/5/23) and NXT (7/4/23) TV Results
- MJF/Adam Cole ‘alliance’ continues: When will The Devil turn reveal his true intentions?
- Brian Danielson is officially out of AEW Blood And Guts (7/19); replacement to be announced on 7/12 Dynamite
- AEW Rampage: Episode 100 (7/7/23), Collision (7/8/23) and Dynamite (7/12/23) TV Previews
- Congratulations to Eddie Kingston who defeated KENTA to win NJPW Strong Openweight Championship
- Could Chris Jerico/Don Callis alignment ‘tease’ lead to a storyline twist involving CM Punk?
- AEW announces streaming TV deal to bring all programming to ViX subscribers in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean
- And much more!
🔥How did Don Tony and Kevin Castle do with their MITB predictions? Check out the WWE MONEY IN THE BANK PREVIEW, PREDICTIONS, AND MUCH MORE hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle! DOWNLOAD the episode HERE: https://t.co/YozYwwoMOx (Full Episode Link: https://t.co/2yqRZsfFjr)
=======
CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 7/5/23 Episode 183 online
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 7/5/23 Episode 183
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!
==================
AEW Dynamite 7/5/23 Results:
- Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin def Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland (Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinal)
- The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn def Bollywood Boyz and The Blade (Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinal)
- MJF and Adam Cole def The Butcher and Matt Menard (Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinal)
- Ruby Soho def Britt Baker (Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal)
- Kenny Omega def Wheeler Yuta
NXT 7/4/23 Results:
- Blair Davenport def Roxanne Perez
- Mustafa Ali def Tyler Bate
- Kelani Jordan w/Dana Brooke def Tatum Paxley
- Lyra Valkyria def Jacy Jayne
- Eddy Thorpe w/Gable Steveson def Damon Kemp (NXT Underground Match)
- The Dyad def The Creed Brothers (Loser Leaves NXT Match)
==================
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review: LIVE MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUE 4PM at www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: LIVE TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED at MIDNIGHT on www.DonTony.com
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on THU
- The Don Tony Show: LIVE SAT 11:05AM on YouTube
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: LIVE SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPVs LIVE following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy THOUSANDS OF HOURS of Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s Patreon Exclusive shows RECORDED EVERY WEEK and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)