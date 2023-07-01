The Don Tony Show 7/1/23: WWE Teases Roman Reigns/Solo Sikoa Split? Droz Passes Away At 54; Grayson Waller Reveals Broken Leg; AEW Fight Forever Opens To Mixed Reviews; Returns Of Edge/Bobby Lashley Imminent; LA Knight/Steve Austin; SmackDown/AEW Rampage Recap; Collision Preview; Charlotte Flair Rumor; Brock/Cody III; Sgt Slaughter/Lacey Evans ‘Argue’ Over Cobra Clutch; Next DTKC Show And More!

The Don Tony Show (7/1/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Quick Synopsis: Roman Reigns/Solo Sikoa Split Tease… Droz Passes Away At 54… AEW Fight Forever Opens To Mixed Reviews… Grayson Waller Explains In-Ring Absence… Returns Of Edge/Bobby Lashley Imminent… LA Knight/Steve Austin… SmackDown/AEW Rampage Recap… AEW Collision Preview… Charlotte Flair Rumor… Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes III… Sgt Slaughter/Lacey Evans ‘Argue’ Over Cobra Clutch… Next DTKC Show And More!

WWE SmackDown 6/30/23 Results:

Kevin Owens (c) and Sami Zayn (c) def Pretty Deadly (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship)

Austin Theory (c) def Ridge Holland (Championship Contenders Match)

Bayley def Shotzi (Bayley MITB Ladder Match spot on the line)

Butch def Santos Escobar and LA Knight (Triple Threat)

Asuka (c) def Charlotte Flair by DQ (Undisputed WWE Women’s Championship)

AEW Rampage 6/30/23 Results:

Johnny TV and QT Marshall def Matt Hardy and Brother Zay

Shawn Spears def The Blade

Hikaru Shida def Taya Valkyrie

Claudio Castagnoli (c) def Komander (ROH World Championship)

NXT Level Up 6/30/23 Results:

Joe Coffey def. Myles Borne

Blair Davenport def Kelani Jordan

AEW Collision 7/1/23 Preview:

MJF (c) vs Kip Morris (Non-Title Match)

Miro vs Anthony Henry

Kris Statlander (c) vs Lady Frost (TBS Championship)

Powerhouse Hobbs vs (Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal)

Ricky Starks vs Juice Robinson (Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal)

Samoa Joe vs Roderick Strong (Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal)

