Tags
Related Posts
Share This
The Don Tony Show 7/1/23: WWE Teases Roman Reigns/Solo Sikoa Split? Droz Passes Away At 54; Grayson Waller Reveals Broken Leg; AEW Fight Forever Opens To Mixed Reviews; Returns Of Edge/Bobby Lashley Imminent; LA Knight/Steve Austin; SmackDown/AEW Rampage Recap; Collision Preview; Charlotte Flair Rumor; Brock/Cody III; Sgt Slaughter/Lacey Evans ‘Argue’ Over Cobra Clutch; Next DTKC Show And More!
The Don Tony Show (7/1/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Quick Synopsis: Roman Reigns/Solo Sikoa Split Tease… Droz Passes Away At 54… AEW Fight Forever Opens To Mixed Reviews… Grayson Waller Explains In-Ring Absence… Returns Of Edge/Bobby Lashley Imminent… LA Knight/Steve Austin… SmackDown/AEW Rampage Recap… AEW Collision Preview… Charlotte Flair Rumor… Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes III… Sgt Slaughter/Lacey Evans ‘Argue’ Over Cobra Clutch… Next DTKC Show And More!
🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW PRESENTS: WWE MONEY IN THE BANK PREVIEW, PREDICTIONS, AND MUCH MORE! DOWNLOAD the episode HERE: https://t.co/YozYwwoMOx (Full Episode Link: https://t.co/2yqRZsfFjr)
🔥WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 6/28/23 Hosted by Don Tony. Download the episode here: https://tinyurl.com/4na5vhae (Full Episode Details and synopsis: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4t9)
====
CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 7/1/2023 online
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 7/1/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 7/1/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 7/1/2023
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
=================
WWE SmackDown 6/30/23 Results:
- Kevin Owens (c) and Sami Zayn (c) def Pretty Deadly (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship)
- Austin Theory (c) def Ridge Holland (Championship Contenders Match)
- Bayley def Shotzi (Bayley MITB Ladder Match spot on the line)
- Butch def Santos Escobar and LA Knight (Triple Threat)
- Asuka (c) def Charlotte Flair by DQ (Undisputed WWE Women’s Championship)
AEW Rampage 6/30/23 Results:
- Johnny TV and QT Marshall def Matt Hardy and Brother Zay
- Shawn Spears def The Blade
- Hikaru Shida def Taya Valkyrie
- Claudio Castagnoli (c) def Komander (ROH World Championship)
NXT Level Up 6/30/23 Results:
- Joe Coffey def. Myles Borne
- Blair Davenport def Kelani Jordan
AEW Collision 7/1/23 Preview:
- MJF (c) vs Kip Morris (Non-Title Match)
- Miro vs Anthony Henry
- Kris Statlander (c) vs Lady Frost (TBS Championship)
- Powerhouse Hobbs vs (Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal)
- Ricky Starks vs Juice Robinson (Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal)
- Samoa Joe vs Roderick Strong (Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal)
==================
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review: LIVE MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUE 4PM at www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: LIVE TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED at MIDNIGHT on www.DonTony.com
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on THU
- The Don Tony Show: LIVE SAT 11:05AM on YouTube
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: LIVE SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPVs LIVE following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy THOUSANDS OF HOURS of Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s Patreon Exclusive shows RECORDED EVERY WEEK and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Ro
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)