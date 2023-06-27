Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Presents: WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Preview, Predictions And Much More! (Special Episode)

Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show is back once again for WWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2023 PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS, presented by BlueWire.

DTKC run down the WWE Money In The Bank lineup, offer some pretty bold match predictions, and discuss what could follow, leading into WWE SummerSlam and beyond. Here are some additional topics discussed (besides predictions) during this episode:

Does The Bloodline Civil War continue into SummerSlam? Will Roman Reigns/Solo Sikoa pick up a dirty win at MITB? Could a Solo Sikoa loss at MITB lead to a further split and a Bloodline Fatal 4-Way at SummerSlam for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

Gunther will end up the longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all time. But DTKC predict Gunther vs Matt Riddle will still be a banger at MITB

LA Knight is the fan favorite to win MITB. Is Knight the quintessential WWE ‘character’ to possess the MITB Briefcase?

Despite many high profile losses in 2023, Damian Priest is quietly winning over the fans and WWE has taken notice. Could we end up with Finn Balor vs Damian Priest at WrestleMania 40?

Does anyone actually think that Logan Paul winning the MITB Briefcase is what’s best for WWE business?

Could Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor end in a DQ or count-out, leading to a rematch at SummerSlam?

With Rhea Ripley in the corner of Dominik Mysterio, could Brandi Rhodes or Natalya make a cameo for Cody Rhodes to even up the odds?

Iyo Sky/Bayley and Trish Stratus/Zoey Stark fallouts could be teased at MITB

What will be the future of the LWO following failed opportunities at MITB, SummerSlam, etc. Will they remain a faction heading into 2024.

Rhea Ripley and Asuka not defending Women’s Championships were designed to eliminate any fan buzz of a possible MITB Cash-in

Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez tag team may be short lived following MITB

WWE should have added Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to the Women’s Tag Team Title Match, making it a Triple Threat at MITB

And much more!

