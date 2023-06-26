WWE Raw 6/26/23 Post Show: WWE Raw Review; Huge Changes To MITB; Carmelo Hayes Makes Raw In-Ring Debut; Bryan Danielson Fractures Forearm? Toni Storm Calls Willow Nightingale A ‘Cow’; Rhea Ripley vs Natalya Again? Trinity Lands Movie Role; NXT Gold Rush Week Two/AEW Dynamite/TWIWH Previews; Week In Ratings.. Next DTKC Show Details And More!

WWE Raw Post Show (6/26/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE Raw 6/26/23 Review with Photo highlights

Final Raw before MITB leads to two new Championship Matches at MITB

Gunther and Sami Zayn put on a banger

Cody Rhodes talks Cat In The Hat with Dom Dom

Carmelo Hayes takes his shot and makes his Raw in-ring debut

This Is My Fatality: Rhea Ripley to go Mortal Combat on Natalya one more time

Cody Rhodes continues to kill it in WWE memorabilia revenue

Trinity (Naomi) lands movie role that will also feature Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan and co-directed by Jim Ross

WWE Payback and Fastlane PLE details revealed

NXT Gold Rush Week Two (6/27/23) and AEW Dynamite (6/28/23) Previews

Wrestling Personalities are still ignoring the reason NXT fans taunted Dana Brooke at NXT Gold Rush despite her perceived injury

Week In Ratings with some interesting WWE/AEW peaks and dips

From CM Punk Pipe Bomb to John Cena WWE debut: TWIWH preview

Best wishes go out to Jim Ross and Bryan Danielson

Addressing Toni Storm calling Willow Nightingale a ‘cow’ at Forbidden Door and more!

🔥DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW returns for WWE MONEY IN THE BANK PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS (Will be posted Tuesday night 6/27/23 at Midnight EST here and at www.DonTony.com)

🔥WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 6/21/23 hosted by Don Tony. Download the episode here: https://tinyurl.com/4tb99nyv (Full Ep Details: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4s5)

====

CLICK HERE to listen to WWE RAW POST SHOW EPISODE 6/26/2023 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 6/26/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 6/26/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE RAW POST SHOW 6/26/2023 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

==================

WWE Raw Results (6/26/23):

Ricochet def Shinsuke Nakamura

Ronda Rousey def Raquel Rodriguez

Dominik Mysterio def Akira Tozawa

Gunther (c) def Sami Zayn (Non-Title Match)

Finn Balor def Carmelo Hayes (c) (Non-Title Match)

Cody Rhodes def Damian Priest

WWE Main Event Results (6/26/23)

JD McDonagh def Apollo Crews

Katana Chance def Emma

================

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS: