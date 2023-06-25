Tags
The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 6/25/23: Triple H/Nick Khan Mad At Vince? Jungle Boy Turns Heel; Bill Goldberg Retirement Match; WWE TV Future; BJ Whitmer Police Report Online; WWE/AEW Push Of Thea Hail/Skye Blue; Eddie Kingston Calls Out Wrestling Media; Tessa Blanchard’s Future & Much More
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (6/25/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire
Some Topics Discussed:
- Jungle Boy Jack Perry heel turn? Change his AEW entrance music ASAP and consider cutting his hair
- Police Report on B.J Whitmer arrest reveals details on assault on ex-girlfriend
- Addressing reports Triple H and Nick Khan were upset at Vince McMahon for changes made to 6/23/23 SmackDown
- More stupid talk about wrestlers complaining to media about ‘being in a bad mood’ over CM Punk back in AEW
- Bill Goldberg will wrestle his retirement match for WWE and not AEW
- Should and will WWE or AEW sign Tessa Blanchard
- Honest thoughts on the recent WWE/AEW elevation of Thea Hail and Skye Blue
- DT explains why new WWE TV deals will keep Raw and SmackDown on TV and not a streaming service
- Funny story: Don Tony explains why Magic Spoon isn’t a sponsor on this channel
- AEW returning to Chicago for several events for late August/early September
- DT addresses the ‘Three C’s’ problem that is losing its luster with some AEW fans
- Eddie Kingston calls out IWC for clickbait flooded by wrestling media pushing that AEW locker room is divided
- DT talks Keto Diet talk and recent photos posted by Karrion Kross while on Keto and Carnivore Diets
- DT addresses one disturbing issue that happened during 2023 Gay Pride Parade (Link to video discussed: CLICK HERE)
- Is Impact Wrestling still stuck in the mud?
- Plus: Favorite Vince McMahon/Steve Austin moment; Wrestlers wearing shirts during matches; Trinity/Impact Wrestling; All-time favorite cereal and much more!
