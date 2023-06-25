The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 6/25/23: Triple H/Nick Khan Mad At Vince? Jungle Boy Turns Heel; Bill Goldberg Retirement Match; WWE TV Future; BJ Whitmer Police Report Online; WWE/AEW Push Of Thea Hail/Skye Blue; Eddie Kingston Calls Out Wrestling Media; Tessa Blanchard’s Future & Much More

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (6/25/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire

Some Topics Discussed:

Jungle Boy Jack Perry heel turn? Change his AEW entrance music ASAP and consider cutting his hair

Police Report on B.J Whitmer arrest reveals details on assault on ex-girlfriend

Addressing reports Triple H and Nick Khan were upset at Vince McMahon for changes made to 6/23/23 SmackDown

More stupid talk about wrestlers complaining to media about ‘being in a bad mood’ over CM Punk back in AEW

Bill Goldberg will wrestle his retirement match for WWE and not AEW

Should and will WWE or AEW sign Tessa Blanchard

Honest thoughts on the recent WWE/AEW elevation of Thea Hail and Skye Blue

DT explains why new WWE TV deals will keep Raw and SmackDown on TV and not a streaming service

Funny story: Don Tony explains why Magic Spoon isn’t a sponsor on this channel

AEW returning to Chicago for several events for late August/early September

DT addresses the ‘Three C’s’ problem that is losing its luster with some AEW fans

Eddie Kingston calls out IWC for clickbait flooded by wrestling media pushing that AEW locker room is divided

DT talks Keto Diet talk and recent photos posted by Karrion Kross while on Keto and Carnivore Diets

DT addresses one disturbing issue that happened during 2023 Gay Pride Parade (Link to video discussed: CLICK HERE)

Is Impact Wrestling still stuck in the mud?

Plus: Favorite Vince McMahon/Steve Austin moment; Wrestlers wearing shirts during matches; Trinity/Impact Wrestling; All-time favorite cereal and much more!

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW returns for WWE MONEY IN THE BANK PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS (Will be posted Tuesday night 6/27/23 at Midnight EST)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 6/21/23 hosted by Don Tony.

