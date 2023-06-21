Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 6/21/23: AEW Collision Debut Rating Breakdown; Dynamite/NXT Gold Rush Reviews; DT Discusses ‘The Dana Brooke Match’; Seth Rollins Post NXT Match Promo; Von Wagner Makes Powerful Emotional Reveal; Adam Cole/MJF Lethal Lottery Tag Team; Loads of Forbidden Door Updates; Owen Hart Tournament Brackets Revealed And Much More!

Episode #181 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (6/21/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

DT discusses ‘The Dana Brooke Match’ from NXT (vs Cora Jade) and an IMPORTANT element as told by NXT fans in attendance that the loud voices on social media are intentionally omitting in their rants

Breaking down AEW Collision Debut 6/17/23 rating

After just one episode, AEW Collision already morphing into AEW Dynamite 2.0: And as DT previously discussed, that’s not a bad thing

AEW Dynamite 6/21/23 and NXT Gold Rush Night One 6/20/23 Reviews

Adam Cole and MJF are the first Tag Team picked in the Lethal Lottery err AEW Blind Tag Team Elimination Tournament

Loads of Forbidden Door Updates: SEVEN matches ADDED during 6/21/23 AEW Dynamite

Men’s And Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Brackets revealed

AEW Rampage 6/23/23 and AEW Collision 6/24/23 Previews

NXT Gold Rush Night Two 6/27/23 Preview

Seth Rollins Post NXT Match Promo (Audio)

Von Wagner makes a powerful emotional reveal about his childhood that left everyone including DT speechless

And much more!

🔥Programming Note: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW returns for WWE MONEY IN THE BANK PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS (Will be posted Tuesday night 6/27/23 at Midnight EST here and at www.DonTony.com)

=======

==================

AEW Dynamite 6/21/23 Results:

The Gunns def The Hardys

Mark Briscoe def Jeff Jarrett (Concession Stand Brawl)

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki def AR Fox, Darius Martin and Action Andretti

Daniel Garcia and Zack Sabre Jr def Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata

Kris Statlander (c) def Taya Valkyrie (TBS Championship)

NXT Gold Rush Night One 6/20/23 Results:

Wes Lee (c) def Tyler Bate (NXT North American Championship)

Edris Enofé/Malik Blade def Brooks Jensen/Josh Briggs and Hank Walker/Tank Ledger (#1 Contenders Match for NXT Tag Team Championship)

Cora Jade def Dana Brooke due to Referee Stoppage

Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend def Valentina Feroz and Yulisa León

Seth Rollins (c) def Bron Breakker (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

==================

