WWE Raw 6/19/23 Post Show: WWE Raw Review; Logan Paul Added To MITB; Tommaso Ciampa Returns + LA Knight Appears; Sami Zayn Calls Kevin Owens A Rage-Aholic; NXT Gold Rush Preview; Rhea Ripley/Raquel Rodriguez Feud; Zoey Stark/Trish Stratus Split Tease At MITB? Congratulations To RUSH; AEW/Dynamite/TWIWH Previews.. Ratings.. Next DTKC Show Airdate And More!

WWE Raw Post Show (6/19/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.

WWE Raw 6/19/23 Review.. Logan Paul added to MITB Ladder Match which may be good news for Shotzi.. Tommaso Ciampa makes impressive return.. LA Knight makes a surprise appearance on Raw.. Kevin Owens is a Rage-Aholic.. Sanga getting a little soft.. WWE continues to milk Gunther vs Matt Riddle match.. Seth Rollins vs Bron Breakker: Loaded NXT Gold Rush preview.. Rhea Ripley/Raquel Rodriguez to feud?.. WWE to begin the Zoey Stark/Trish Stratus split at MITB? Dominik Mysterio turning into a bump machine.. Congratulations to RUSH.. AEW Dynamite/TWIWH Previews.. Week In Ratings.. Kevin Dunn gets a bridge.. Next DTKC Show Airdate And More!

WWE Raw Results (6/19/23):

Tommaso Ciampa def The Miz

Katana Chance/Kayden Carter def Sonya DeVille/Chelsea Green

Indus Sher def Shelton Benjamin/Cedric Alexander

Matt Riddle def Ludwig Keiser

Viking Raiders def Alpha Academy

Trish Stratus def Raquel Rodriguez by DQ (MITB Qualifying Match)

Bronson Reed def Shinsuka Nakamura

Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn def Judgement Day

WWE Main Event Results (6/19/23)

Dana Brooke defeated Xia Li

Apollo Crews defeated JD McDonagh

