AEW COLLISION DEBUT Preview w/Don Tony (Special Episode): DT Previews Debut Episode of AEW Collision; Honest Thoughts On Matches Announced; Controversial CM Punk/ESPN Interview Coming; Besides The Media, Will CM Punk To Turn On AEW Fans, Tony Khan and/or WBD? Don Callis & Takeshita; Ratings Prediction And Lots More!
AEW Collision Debut Preview (6/15/23) Special Episode, hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire.
AEW is set to debut AEW Collision on Saturday night, June 17, 2023 from Chicago IL. After months of speculation, CM Punk will make his return to AEW. And DT expects it to get controversial quite fast. Another Pipe Bomb on the way? DT believes so. Whether you are tuning in prior to AEW Collision’s debut or even months later, this episode is a must listen. DT runs down the announced lineup and possible surprises that could lead AEW Collision from the perception of ‘AEW Dynamite Light’ or ‘Just Another AEW Rampage’ to must see Live TV on Saturday nights.
What will the TV rating be for the debut of AEW Collision: 770K? 840K? Higher? Lower?
Don Tony also addresses the Anti-Punk media, who are doing their best to crap on CM Punk, right down to the 12 O’Clock hour of Collision’s debut. However this time, courtesy of an upcoming ESPN Interview, CM Punk may end up with the last laugh. DT discusses everything in this must-hear special episode. Enjoy!
