Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 6/11/23: WWE Jumping The Shark With Excessively Slow Advancement Of Storylines? Bianca Belair/Charlotte Twitter Spat; Is Lacey Evans/WWE Future Fried? Looking Back Why Vince McMahon/XFL Failed; Aubrey Edwards To Wrestle AEW Match; AEW Collision/Canada Events; Edge/WWE Return; The Rock/XFL Loses $60M; Next DTKC Show; Minority Report Reunion Episode? And Much More!
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (6/11/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE starting to jump the shark with excessively slow advancement of storylines?
- DT explains why ticket sales are low for all four upcoming AEW Collision events in Canada
- AEW purposely waiting until after AEW Collision debut (Sat 6/17) to announce many matches for upcoming Collision events in Canada
- Honest thoughts on AEW announcement that Referee Aubrey Edwards will wrestle a match
- Correcting erroneous reports that Stardom wrestlers cannot work AEW Forbidden Door because they don’t have visas to wrestle in Canada.
- IWC reaction to Bianca Belair/Charlotte Twitter spat over receiving a Title shot immediately upon her return
- Has WWE damaged Lacey Evans’ career beyond repair?
- Addressing how much podcasts using loads of wrestling click bait and fake news hurt viewership and revenue for others
- Edge making his WWE return in August and DT expects Edge to continue wrestling in 2024
- Addressing The Rock losing $60+ Million for the first year of XFL’s return
- Flashback to 2001 as DT explains why Vince McMahon’s original XFL failed after one season
- Alexander Hammerstone is DT’s top free agent pick that could have a big WWE or AEW future
- One stays, Two go: Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Steve Austin
- The story behind Don Tony’s ‘Goodfellas’ Outro video
- DT discusses how bad Canada Wildfires substantially affected New York City for several days
- Next DTKC Show, Podcast Forbidden Door & Minority Report reunion Episode? Favorite Biopics, Alex Shelly winning Impact World Title, Praise for Kenny Omega and much more!
====
🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony‘ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST and is hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Enjoy everyone!
====
================
====
====
====
===============
