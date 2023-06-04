Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 6/4/23: Usos To Apologize To Sami Zayn? LA Knight vs Austin Theory; WWE ‘Undisputed’ Term To Remain? MJF/AEW Contract Extension; Pretty Deadly vs Owens/Zayn; WWE Retiring Title Lineage? Ricochet vs Carmelo Hayes; WWE’s Mistake w/Happy Corbin & More
‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (6/4/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire
Some Topics Discussed:
- ‘You were right’: The Usos to issue an apology to Sami Zayn about Roman Reigns?
- DT discusses the Twitter ‘spat’ between Lacey Evans, Sgt Slaughter and Sgt Slaughter’s daughter
- WWE retiring the WWE Championship lineage held by Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, John Cena and others?
- Roman Reigns’ Title being called ‘Undisputed’ has nothing to do with nor conflicts with Seth Rollins holding the WWE World Heavyweight Championship
- Should AEW stop having Title matches featuring Championships from other promotions and focus more on their own Champions?
- LA Knight or AJ Styles: Who should feud with Austin Theory and possibly beat him for the Title?
- LA Knight or Matt Riddle: Which is the favorite to win Money In The Bank?
- Could Pretty Deadly be the ones to defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn of SmackDown Tag Team Titles?
- DT believes MJF has already signed an AEW contract extension
- DT wants Ricochet to be the next to have a brief stint in NXT and feud with Carmelo Hayes
- Did WWE make a mistake by not giving Baron Corbin a brief babyface run as Happy Corbin?
- Plus: Thoughts on Iyo Sky/Asuka feud.. Aubrey Edwards/Karen Jarrett.. Lance Archer/AEW.. Jeff Jarrett’s recent AEW matches.. One more World Title run for Finn Balor.. Joey Janela/JDFromNY and much more!
====
🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony‘ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST and is hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Enjoy everyone!
====
CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP66) 6/4/2023 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP66) 6/4/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP66) 6/4/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP66) 6/4/2023
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
================
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review: LIVE MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUE 4PM at www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: LIVE TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED at MIDNIGHT on www.DonTony.com
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on THU
- The Don Tony Show: LIVE SAT 11:05AM on YouTube
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: LIVE SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPVs LIVE following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON!
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy THOUSANDS OF HOURS of Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s Patreon Exclusive shows RECORDED EVERY WEEK and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)