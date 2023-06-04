Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 6/4/23: Usos To Apologize To Sami Zayn? LA Knight vs Austin Theory; WWE ‘Undisputed’ Term To Remain? MJF/AEW Contract Extension; Pretty Deadly vs Owens/Zayn; WWE Retiring Title Lineage? Ricochet vs Carmelo Hayes; WWE’s Mistake w/Happy Corbin & More

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ (6/4/23) hosted by Don Tony and presented by BlueWire

Some Topics Discussed:

‘You were right’: The Usos to issue an apology to Sami Zayn about Roman Reigns?

DT discusses the Twitter ‘spat’ between Lacey Evans, Sgt Slaughter and Sgt Slaughter’s daughter

WWE retiring the WWE Championship lineage held by Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, John Cena and others?

Roman Reigns’ Title being called ‘Undisputed’ has nothing to do with nor conflicts with Seth Rollins holding the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Should AEW stop having Title matches featuring Championships from other promotions and focus more on their own Champions?

LA Knight or AJ Styles: Who should feud with Austin Theory and possibly beat him for the Title?

LA Knight or Matt Riddle: Which is the favorite to win Money In The Bank?

Could Pretty Deadly be the ones to defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn of SmackDown Tag Team Titles?

DT believes MJF has already signed an AEW contract extension

DT wants Ricochet to be the next to have a brief stint in NXT and feud with Carmelo Hayes

Did WWE make a mistake by not giving Baron Corbin a brief babyface run as Happy Corbin?

Plus: Thoughts on Iyo Sky/Asuka feud.. Aubrey Edwards/Karen Jarrett.. Lance Archer/AEW.. Jeff Jarrett’s recent AEW matches.. One more World Title run for Finn Balor.. Joey Janela/JDFromNY and much more!

====

🎤‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony‘ is a live discussion show every Sunday night at 8:05PM EST and is hosted by Don Tony and YOU. Everyone who joins the show LIVE chooses the topics discussed on the show. You can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Enjoy everyone!

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP66) 6/4/2023 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP66) 6/4/2023

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP66) 6/4/2023