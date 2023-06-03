The Don Tony Show 6/3/23: Roman Reigns Get New Singular WWE Championship Title; Solo Turns On His Brothers, Spikes Jimmy Uso; SmackDown 6/2/23 Recap; Braun Strowman Has Neck Fusion Surgery; Fans Take LA Knight Frustration Out On Montez Ford; Cody/Seth/Roman Upcoming WWE Schedule; MITB News & Updates & More

The Don Tony Show (6/3/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Synopsis will be added later today.

WWE SmackDown 6/2/23 Results:

Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly def Brawling Brutes

The OC def Hit Row

Zelina Vega def Lacey Evans (MITB Qualifier)

LA Knight def Montez Ford (MITB Qualifier)

Roman Reigns 1000 Day Championship Celebration

AEW Rampage 6/2/23 Results

El Hijo del Vikingo (c) def Dralistico vs Komander (Triple Threat for AAA Mega Championship)

Katsuyori Shibata (c) def Lee Moriarty (ROH Pure Championship)

Willow Nightingale (c) def Emi Sakura (NJPW Strong Women’s Championship)

Zack Sabre Jr (c) def Action Andretti (NJPW World Television Championship)

NXT Level Up 6/2/23 Results

Kale Dixon def Quincy Elliot

Kiana James def Kelani Jordan

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger def Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

Luca Crusifino def Myles Borne

