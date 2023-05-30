Flashback: This Week In Wrestling History S2 E22 (5/28 – 6/3) Remastered! Original Broadcast: 5/30/2019

Back by Popular Demand! ‘This Week In Wrestling History’ hosted by Don Tony originally aired back in 2018-2019 and spanned two seasons. These retro episodes return remastered and will be posted every Tuesday at 4PM EST. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories. Whether experiencing these for the first time, or revisiting the episodes again, you will enjoy this ultimate deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history.

RUNNING TIME: 3 Hours 8 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

SYNOPSIS: S2 E22 (05/28 – 06/03)

Harley Race def Dory Funk Jr for NWA World Heavyweight Title and ends Funk’s 1,563 reign as Champion.

Ric Flair def Kerry Von Erich 2 falls to 1 to regain NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

The story behind Midnight Rockers (Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty) being hired then immediately fired by WWF.

Honky Tonk Man def Ricky Steamboat to win WWF IC Championship.

Audio: Honky Tonk Man (and Iron Shiek) speak on Ricky Steamboat throwing shade at IC Title match against HTM.

Brother Love makes his WWF TV debut.

No Holds Barred movie released in movie theatres.

After being fired a year earlier, The Rockers return and make their WWF TV debut.

‘Common Man’ Dusty Rhodes makes his 1991 WWF debut.

Celebrity Sleuth Magazine features photos of Madusa, Sherri Martel, Missy Hyatt, and several other women wrestlers.

Cactus Jack ‘Lost In Cleveland’ vignettes begin to air on WCW TV.

Ranger Ross sues WCW for Racial Discrimination.

Matt Hardy makes WWF debut.

Audio: The Rock (as Flex Kavana) makes his pro wrestling and promo debut.

WWF sends a Cease and Desist letter to Scott Hall after his controversial WCW Monday Nitro debut.

Audio: Brian Pillman’s controversial ECW return promo after serious Humvee accident.

Looking back at World Wrestling Peace Festival (1996).

Audio: ECW vs USWA war begins.

Booker T appears in 1-800-Collect Commercial as a boxer.

Looking back at WWF In Your House 22: Over The Edge (1998).

Darren Drosdov debuts LOD ‘Puke’ character.

NBC airs the awful documentary on Jessie ‘The Body’ Ventura.

The trial of Jerome Young (New Jack) for assault against 17 year old Erich Kulas beings and ends with not guilty verdict.

Audio: Original news reports of ‘Mass Transit’ incident.

Audio: New Jack speaks on the assault trial and its outcome.

One of the first cases of massive fake news and ‘being first over being right’ reporting by wrestling sites: Tammy Sytch removed from WCW TV after Kimberly Page finding drug paraphernalia allegedly belonging to Sytch.

Audio: DT’s favorite WCW Hardcore Match of all time: Terry Funk (c) defends against Chris Candido on a barn and the infamous ‘horse kick’ incident.

Audio: Nothing is finer than having a sixty niner with Scott Steiner.

Brian Lawler fired after drug arrest at Canadian Border prior to WWF Raw event.

Brian Ong dies while training with Dalip Singh (Great Khali) at a California wrestling school.

WWE sends Eddie Guerrero home and into drug rehab after showing up for Raw event in no condition to perform.

Audio: Steve Blackman and Trish Stratus’ ‘Three’s Company’ skit.

Audio: The WCW/ECW invasion angle official begins with Lance Storm interfering during ‘WWF’ match on Raw.

Identity of The Stalker’s ‘voice’ is revealed.

Audio: Undertaker vs Tommy Dreamer and a bucket of ‘vomit’.

Audio: Kevin Nash announces a new member of NWO (WWE version).

NWA TNA hires Don West for their announcing team.

WWE promotes 2003 Divas Search by featuring pics of fans and ‘girls next door’, two who were later revealed to be XXX Porn Stars.

Audio: Mr America and Vince McMahon take lie detector tests on Smackdown.

Audio: Highlights of Vince McMahon’s 2004 appearance on TSN ‘Off The Record’ and some memorable discussions that are very relevant today.

Audio: Vince McMahon, Eric Bischoff, and Paul Heyman exchange barbs on Raw to hype ECW One Night Stand (2005).

Looking back at WWE One Night Stand PPV (2007, 2008).

WWE signs Curtis Axel and Kalisto.

‘LA Lakers’ vs ‘Denver Nuggets’ main event WWE Raw.

Kia Stevens (Kharma) leaves WWE due to pregnancy.

Brock Lesnar’s autobiography ‘Death Clutch’ hits stores.

TNA announces the creation of their own Hall of Fame and the first recipient, Jeff Jarrett.

Looking back at the time Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston were WWE ratings killers in 2012.

Matt Hardy ‘Anti-Bullying’ Ring Of Honor promo debuts.

Looking back at TNA Slammiversary XI event (2013).

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson signs with TNA and Bellator.

Charlotte def Nattie to win vacant NXT Womens Title (2014).

Looking back at WWE Payback PPV (2014).

Audio: Batista quits WWE again on Raw.

Audio: Seth Rollins breaks up The Shield.

Sami Zayn undergoes Shoulder Surgery.

Destination America adds Ring Of Honor to their programming and announces ROH/TNA airing back to back.

Looking back at WWE Elimination Chamber PPV (2015).

‘Broken’ Matt Hardy takes his feud with Jeff Hardy to a whole new level.

Audio: ‘Bailey: This Is Your Life!’.

And so much more!

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S2 E22 (5/28 – 6/3) online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S2 E22 (5/28 – 6/3) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

==================

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS: