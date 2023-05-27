The Don Tony Show 5/27/23: WBD/AEW Collision TV Deal Revealed; Sami Zayn Visits Mecca; Hogan vs Austin at WrestleMania 40? Fans Angry at Sabu/Brandi Rhodes/Nick Cannon; PCO Is Not Talking; SmackDown/Rampage/Level Up Results & More

Some Topics Discussed:

Brandi Rhodes touts Cody Rhodes’ reaction in Saudi Arabia and many fans are pissed. Will those same fans object when AEW stars are celebrated the same way at Wembley Stadium?

Selective outrage returns for Sabu. DT discusses prior media/fan reaction towards Sabu social media posts, how Sabu has changed over recent years & numerous bridges mended in private

Hulk Hogan interviewed by Ariel Helwani; Wants WrestleMania 40 Retirement Match against Steve Austin, Shane McMahon pitching a WrestleMania 38 match vs HH, calls racial slur a ‘speed bump’ and more

Remember the ‘New multi-year WBD/AEW Collision deal? WBD/AEW $52 Million due to CM Punk return? Tony Khan reveals during AEW DoN Media Call that AEW Collision was added to existing WBD TV deal with Dynamite and Rampage.

Prior to her injury, were there plans for Mercedes Mone’ to perform at AEW Forbidden Door?

Latest Fake News exposed: Restaurant offering free AEW DoN tickets w/food purchase.. Saudi Arabia fans boo Paul Heyman for ‘ladies & gentleman’ press conference promo & more

Sami Zayn takes Islamic Pilgrimage (Umrah) to the holy city of Masjid al-Haram in Mecca. (pics)

WWE SmackDown, AEW Rampage and NXT Level Up results 5/26/23

Congratulations to Bret Hart, who received his Star on Canada’s Walk Of Fame

About the fan outrage at Nick Cannon for ‘impregnating’ joke towards Bianca Belair during Wild ‘N Out episode

PCO gets his mouth stapled shut during Impact World Title Match at Under Siege. DT discusses if PCO would have been a good fit in original ECW?

WWE SmackDown 5/26/23 Results:

Austin Theory (c) def Sheamus (United States Title Match)

Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi def Bayley & Iyo Sky

Cameron Grimes def Ashante “Thee” Adonis

LA Knight def Rick Boogs

AJ Styles def Karrion Kross

AEW Rampage 5/26/23 Results

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn def Dralistico, Rush & Preston Vance

Ethan Page & The Gunns def FrescoMatic, Watson & Braxton

Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida def Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir

Big Bill & Lee Moriarty def Best Friends

