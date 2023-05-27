Tags
Related Posts
Share This
The Don Tony Show 5/27/23: WBD/AEW Collision TV Deal Revealed; Sami Zayn Visits Mecca; Hogan vs Austin at WrestleMania 40? Fans Angry at Sabu/Brandi Rhodes/Nick Cannon; PCO Is Not Talking; SmackDown/Rampage/Level Up Results & More
The Don Tony Show (5/27/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Brandi Rhodes touts Cody Rhodes’ reaction in Saudi Arabia and many fans are pissed. Will those same fans object when AEW stars are celebrated the same way at Wembley Stadium?
- Selective outrage returns for Sabu. DT discusses prior media/fan reaction towards Sabu social media posts, how Sabu has changed over recent years & numerous bridges mended in private
- Hulk Hogan interviewed by Ariel Helwani; Wants WrestleMania 40 Retirement Match against Steve Austin, Shane McMahon pitching a WrestleMania 38 match vs HH, calls racial slur a ‘speed bump’ and more
- Remember the ‘New multi-year WBD/AEW Collision deal? WBD/AEW $52 Million due to CM Punk return? Tony Khan reveals during AEW DoN Media Call that AEW Collision was added to existing WBD TV deal with Dynamite and Rampage.
- Prior to her injury, were there plans for Mercedes Mone’ to perform at AEW Forbidden Door?
- Latest Fake News exposed: Restaurant offering free AEW DoN tickets w/food purchase.. Saudi Arabia fans boo Paul Heyman for ‘ladies & gentleman’ press conference promo & more
- Sami Zayn takes Islamic Pilgrimage (Umrah) to the holy city of Masjid al-Haram in Mecca. (pics)
- WWE SmackDown, AEW Rampage and NXT Level Up results 5/26/23
- Congratulations to Bret Hart, who received his Star on Canada’s Walk Of Fame
- About the fan outrage at Nick Cannon for ‘impregnating’ joke towards Bianca Belair during Wild ‘N Out episode
- PCO gets his mouth stapled shut during Impact World Title Match at Under Siege. DT discusses if PCO would have been a good fit in original ECW?
🔥Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show returns! WWE Night Of Champions 2023 Preview & Predictions: DOWNLOAD the episode HERE: https://tinyurl.com/4xnnbce3 (Full Episode Link: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4o2)
====
CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 5/27/2023 online
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 5/27/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 5/27/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 5/27/2023
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
=================
WWE SmackDown 5/26/23 Results:
- Austin Theory (c) def Sheamus (United States Title Match)
- Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi def Bayley & Iyo Sky
- Cameron Grimes def Ashante “Thee” Adonis
- LA Knight def Rick Boogs
- AJ Styles def Karrion Kross
AEW Rampage 5/26/23 Results
- The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn def Dralistico, Rush & Preston Vance
- Ethan Page & The Gunns def FrescoMatic, Watson & Braxton
- Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida def Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
- Big Bill & Lee Moriarty def Best Friends
==================
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review: LIVE MON 11:05PM on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUE 4PM at www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: LIVE TUE 10:05PM on Patreon Discord (www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: WED at MIDNIGHT on www.DonTony.com
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on THU
- The Don Tony Show: LIVE SAT 11:05AM on YouTube
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: LIVE SUN 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPVs LIVE following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy THOUSANDS OF HOURS of Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s Patreon Exclusive shows RECORDED EVERY WEEK and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)