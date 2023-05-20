Tags
The Don Tony Show 5/20/23: WWE Women’s Tag Tltes Vacant; Seth Rollins/Hollywood Rumor Killer; Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes? CM Punk/AEW Drama Continues; WWE’s Trivial Edit Of Billy Graham Promo; Continued Prayers For Jerry Lawler & Barry Windham; Karrion Kross/Tarot Cards; Impact/Dynamite Score Low Rating; SmackDown Recap & Review & More
The Don Tony Show (5/20/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE makes a subtle edit to a famous vintage Superstar Billy Graham promo during tribute video
- WWE vacates Women’s Tag Team Championships due to Liv Morgan injury; Four-Way Match during 5/29/23 Raw to determine new Champions & DT’s pick to win it
- Nonsensical bullsh*t by Anti-CM Punk media towards AEW Collision, CM Punk & roster continues
- WWE SmackDown 5/19/23 recap and review: Usos continue to piss of Roman Reigns; Pretty Deadly get pretty impressive win; LA Knight/Rick Boogs tag team was a nothing burger; Karrion Kross pulls another tarot card; AJ Styles on Grayson Waller Effect; LWO finally get a high profile victory and more
- WWE Creative needs to stop being lazy with Karrion Kross. Ditch the Tarot Cards!
- WWE concern over future Seth Rollins movie roles putting World Heavyweight Championship win in jeopardy?
- WWE SmackDown 5/26/23 full preview (non-spoiler)
- Should Drew McIntyre be the next to ‘make a deal’ with Paul Heyman to ‘eliminate’ Cody Rhodes?
- Continued thoughts & prayers go out to Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler and Barry Windham
- AEW Double Or Nothing 2023: New matches added including Unsanctioned Match
- Discussion about TBS Championship and if Jade Cargill may ultimately defend the Title against men?
- AEW Dynamite 5/17/23 and Impact Wrestling 5/18/23 score disappointing ratings
WWE SmackDown 5/19/23 Results:
- Pretty Deadly def Brawling Brutes
- Asuka def Zelina Vega
- Street Profits def LA Knight & Rick Boogs
- Alba Fyre (c) & Isla Dawn (c) def Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz (Non-Title Match)
- Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar def The Usos
AEW Rampage 5/19/23 Results
- The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn def Ari Daivari, Josh Woods & Tony Nese
- Jade Cargill (c) def Dani B (Non-Title Match)
- Dustin Rhodes def Bishop Kaun
- Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def Best Friends & Bandido
