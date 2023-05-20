The Don Tony Show 5/20/23: WWE Women’s Tag Tltes Vacant; Seth Rollins/Hollywood Rumor Killer; Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes? CM Punk/AEW Drama Continues; WWE’s Trivial Edit Of Billy Graham Promo; Continued Prayers For Jerry Lawler & Barry Windham; Karrion Kross/Tarot Cards; Impact/Dynamite Score Low Rating; SmackDown Recap & Review & More

WWE makes a subtle edit to a famous vintage Superstar Billy Graham promo during tribute video

WWE vacates Women’s Tag Team Championships due to Liv Morgan injury; Four-Way Match during 5/29/23 Raw to determine new Champions & DT’s pick to win it

Nonsensical bullsh*t by Anti-CM Punk media towards AEW Collision, CM Punk & roster continues

WWE SmackDown 5/19/23 recap and review: Usos continue to piss of Roman Reigns; Pretty Deadly get pretty impressive win; LA Knight/Rick Boogs tag team was a nothing burger; Karrion Kross pulls another tarot card; AJ Styles on Grayson Waller Effect; LWO finally get a high profile victory and more

WWE Creative needs to stop being lazy with Karrion Kross. Ditch the Tarot Cards!

WWE concern over future Seth Rollins movie roles putting World Heavyweight Championship win in jeopardy?

WWE SmackDown 5/26/23 full preview (non-spoiler)

Should Drew McIntyre be the next to ‘make a deal’ with Paul Heyman to ‘eliminate’ Cody Rhodes?

Continued thoughts & prayers go out to Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler and Barry Windham

AEW Double Or Nothing 2023: New matches added including Unsanctioned Match

Discussion about TBS Championship and if Jade Cargill may ultimately defend the Title against men?

AEW Dynamite 5/17/23 and Impact Wrestling 5/18/23 score disappointing ratings

Programming Note: Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show returns for WWE Night Of Champions Preview & Predictions (Will be posted Tuesday night 5/23/23 at Midnight EST)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 5/17/23 Hosted by Don Tony.

WWE SmackDown 5/19/23 Results:

Pretty Deadly def Brawling Brutes

Asuka def Zelina Vega

Street Profits def LA Knight & Rick Boogs

Alba Fyre (c) & Isla Dawn (c) def Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz (Non-Title Match)

Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar def The Usos

AEW Rampage 5/19/23 Results

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn def Ari Daivari, Josh Woods & Tony Nese

Jade Cargill (c) def Dani B (Non-Title Match)

Dustin Rhodes def Bishop Kaun

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def Best Friends & Bandido

