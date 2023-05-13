Tags
Related Posts
Share This
The Don Tony Show 5/13/23: Recent World News Led To Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Traveling To Saudi Arabia For NOC; One Last Title Run Set For Edge? SmackDown Recap; Trinity/Impact Ratings Revealed; Endeavor/WWE Merger News; Chavo Sets The Record Straight; Second Fusion Surgery For Robert Roode; D-Von Get The Tissues!
The Don Tony Show (5/13/23), hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens traveling to Saudi Arabia to defend Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa
- DT discusses recent major world news involving Syria readmitted to Arab League and resuming diplomatic missions likely led to Sami Zayn agreeing to appear at WWE Night Of Champions
- Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles for WWE World Heavyweight Championship set for WWE Night Of Champions
- WWE SmackDown 5/12/23 recap: WHC Tournament results; Roman Reigns confronts The Usos; Bianca Belair & Asuka continue their feud; Grayson Waller & AJ Styles to rekindle their brief NXT feud; Cameron Grimes disposes Corbin in 5 seconds; Pretty Deadly/Brawling Brutes & LWO/Usos set up future matches; WWE and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions on a collision course?
- Asuka had a ‘special ingredient’ mixed in her green mist spit at Bianca Belair (video)
- WWE really needs to address the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships being on opposite brands
- Endeavor reveals the Placeholder Company name for WWE and UFC merger
- DT explains what is a ‘Placeholder’ name, why it is used and how this affects WWE and UFC
- Edge/Twitter video about WHC Tournament actually planting the seeds for a future feud against Roman Reigns? (video)
- Brock Lesnar to ultimately expose a ‘deal’ made with Paul Heyman to take out Cody Rhodes without Roman Reigns’ knowledge?
- D-Von, Get The Tissues! D-Von Dudley gets caught indulging ‘Twitter Likes’ of Adult XXX Clips, WWE/AEW stars in bikinis, and more 😜
- Needle Mover? Impact Wrestling Ratings are in for 5/4/23 and 5/11/23 featuring Trinity Fatu’ first two weeks on Impact TV
- Best Wishes extended to Robert Roode on his recovery from a SECOND neck fusion surgery
- Chavo Guerrero Jr reveals what The Family knew all along: Recent comments against Rey Mysterio was 100% ‘work’
🔥WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 5/10/23 Hosted by DON TONY. Download the episode here: https://tinyurl.com/yhwk4dcp or https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4mC
====
CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 5/13/2023 online
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 5/13/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 5/13/2023
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 5/13/2023
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
=================
WWE SmackDown 5/12/23 Results:
- AJ Styles def Edge and Rey Mysterio (WHC Tournament: 1st Round)
- Bobby Lashley def Sheamus and Austin Theory (WHC Tournament: 1st Round)
- Cameron Grimes def Baron Corbin
- Raquel Rodriguez (c) & Liv Morgan (c) def Bayley & Dakota Kai (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)
- AJ Styles def Bobby Lashley (WHC Tournament: Semi Final)
==================
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR BLUEWIRE
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
THE DON TONY SHOW: UPCOMING *LIVE* SHOW SCHEDULE (EST):
- WWE Raw Post Show Review: MON 11:05PM LIVE on YouTube
- This Week In Wrestling History: Uploaded TUESDAYS 4PM at http://www.DonTony.com
- DT VIPatreon: TUE 10:05PM LIVE on Patreon Discord (http://www.patreon.com/dontony)
- Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: Uploaded WEDNESDAYS at Midnight on http://www.DonTony.com
- Q&A w/Don Tony (Mailbag): Bi-Weekly on Thursdays
- The Don Tony Show: SAT 11:05AM LIVE on YouTube
- The Sit-Down w/Don Tony: SUN LIVE 8:05PM on YouTube
- WWE/AEW PPVs LIVE following each PPV/PLE on YouTube
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Email: dontony@dontony.com
====
REMEMBER, DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE ARE ON PATREON!
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy THOUSANDS OF HOURS of Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s Patreon Exclusive shows RECORDED EVERY WEEK and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, VIP AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alton Ehia
- AMZO
- Angel Nales
- Anthony Burrows
- ArOv
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Brian
- Bruno Caamano
- Bryan Mayor Of Dinosaur Island
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chardae Hill
- CHi IoU
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- Christopher Stephens
- CM Black Pixels
- Coc*boy
- Craig Neuens
- Crazy Cruiserweight
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- Cyril Daniel
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Dan Kiefer
- David Park
- David Peralta
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Dominic McGlynn
- Dorian Carrizales
- Dushawn Butler
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- Gabriel Dukinhower
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- James Gruesome
- Jason Lynn
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Juan V Canas
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kevin Case
- Kevin Rivera
- KressMann
- Kyle Bauer
- Kyle Kaczmarski
- Larry Traylor
- Leigh Gilbery
- Lyndsay Neale
- Marc Israel
- Marcus Brazil
- Matt Krause
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nathan Moyers
- Nia
- Pran Fernando
- Ray Gomez
- RazorbackRobb
- Richard
- Rob Ace
- Roger Rubio
- Russell Zavala
- Ry Baker
- Sam Boone
- Scott Taylor
- Sean Byson (Ramsfan086)
- Sean Howard
- Sean Williams
- Seth Washington
- Setor Awunyo-Akaba
- Stel Stylianou
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tom Nelson
- Tommy Pockesci
- Trump’s Secret Lover
- VeteranTheory
- Whisperer Rob
- Zack Scieslicki
- Zhenya Berry
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)