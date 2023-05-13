The Don Tony Show 5/13/23: Recent World News Led To Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Traveling To Saudi Arabia For NOC; One Last Title Run Set For Edge? SmackDown Recap; Trinity/Impact Ratings Revealed; Endeavor/WWE Merger News; Chavo Sets The Record Straight; Second Fusion Surgery For Robert Roode; D-Von Get The Tissues!

Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens traveling to Saudi Arabia to defend Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

DT discusses recent major world news involving Syria readmitted to Arab League and resuming diplomatic missions likely led to Sami Zayn agreeing to appear at WWE Night Of Champions

Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles for WWE World Heavyweight Championship set for WWE Night Of Champions

WWE SmackDown 5/12/23 recap: WHC Tournament results; Roman Reigns confronts The Usos; Bianca Belair & Asuka continue their feud; Grayson Waller & AJ Styles to rekindle their brief NXT feud; Cameron Grimes disposes Corbin in 5 seconds; Pretty Deadly/Brawling Brutes & LWO/Usos set up future matches; WWE and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions on a collision course?

Asuka had a ‘special ingredient’ mixed in her green mist spit at Bianca Belair (video)

WWE really needs to address the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships being on opposite brands

Endeavor reveals the Placeholder Company name for WWE and UFC merger

DT explains what is a ‘Placeholder’ name, why it is used and how this affects WWE and UFC

Edge/Twitter video about WHC Tournament actually planting the seeds for a future feud against Roman Reigns? (video)

Brock Lesnar to ultimately expose a ‘deal’ made with Paul Heyman to take out Cody Rhodes without Roman Reigns’ knowledge?

D-Von, Get The Tissues! D-Von Dudley gets caught indulging ‘Twitter Likes’ of Adult XXX Clips, WWE/AEW stars in bikinis, and more 😜

Needle Mover? Impact Wrestling Ratings are in for 5/4/23 and 5/11/23 featuring Trinity Fatu’ first two weeks on Impact TV

Best Wishes extended to Robert Roode on his recovery from a SECOND neck fusion surgery

Chavo Guerrero Jr reveals what The Family knew all along: Recent comments against Rey Mysterio was 100% ‘work’

WWE SmackDown 5/12/23 Results:

AJ Styles def Edge and Rey Mysterio (WHC Tournament: 1st Round)

Bobby Lashley def Sheamus and Austin Theory (WHC Tournament: 1st Round)

Cameron Grimes def Baron Corbin

Raquel Rodriguez (c) & Liv Morgan (c) def Bayley & Dakota Kai (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)

AJ Styles def Bobby Lashley (WHC Tournament: Semi Final)

