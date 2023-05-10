Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 5/10/23: Miro & Thunder Rosa Return To AEW TV; Is Andrade Next? Warner Bros Discovery To Announce AEW Collision & More (CM Punk Returning Sooner Than Fans Think); GiGi Posts Cryptic Message; Don Callis Turns On Kenny Omega; Impact Wrestling Replaces NJPW For Summer Tour Of Australia; NXT News & Results

Episode #176 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (5/10/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.

Some Topics Discussed:

Miro, Thunder Rosa return to AEW TV and Andrade posts teaser on social media, just in time for AEW Collision announcement!

Warner Bros Discovery and AEW to announce AEW Collision & more during WBD Upfront event at MSG (NYC) and on TNT WED 5/17/23. Don Tony has the latest news, what won’t be revealed and how you can watch WBD/AEW announcement LIVE

DT dispels Elite Media pushing fake financial details of AEW/WBD deal AND the Doom & Gloomers claiming WBD is in financial trouble

Don Callis finally turns on Kenny Omega & The Elite. BCC will likely ‘use’ Callis’ for knowledge to help eliminate The Elite, then toss him away. Poor bastard.

AEW Dynamite 5/10/23 and NXT 5/9/23 results plus Women’s Championship Tournament updates

GiGi Dolin five word post on Instagram has fans asking if she wants to leave WWE

Elite media forced to retrieve from fake narrative pushed for months of AEW hard roster split and segregation of CM Punk & other ‘Pro Punk’ stars

Tremendous ticket sales for AEW All In at Wembley has become the scapegoat when addressing AEW criticism

NJPW cancels June 2023 tour of Australia due to Forbidden Door II, but is replaced by Impact Wrestling

Goldberg Retirement Tour rumors gain steam and DT suggests Impact work out a deal w/Goldberg for a few events including Australia tour

Eddie Kingston undergoes successful hernia surgery; expected to be out until August

AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 and Impact Wrestling: Under Siege 2023 PPV updates

MLW issues rebuttal against WWE motion to have anti-trust lawsuit dismissed

DT breaks down NYS Athletic Commission’s current review if Pro Wrestling should remain regulated

=======

==================

AEW Dynamite 5/10/23 Results:

Claudio Castagnoli def Rey Fenix (Double Jeopardy Match)

Orange Cassidy (c) def Daniel Garcia (International Title)

Julia Hart def Anna Jay

House Of Black (c) def Best Friends & Bandido (Trios Championship)

Jon Moxley def Kenny Omega (Cage Match)

NXT 5/9/23 Results:

Tiffany Stratton def Gigi Dolin (Tournament Quarter Final)

Gallus (c) def The Dyad (NXT Tag Team Championship)

Duke Hudson def Javier Bernal

Eddy Thorpe def Damon Kemp

Ilja Dragunov def Dijak by DQ

Charlie Dempsey def Tyler Bate

Briggs & Jensen def Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

Lyra Valkyria def Kiana James (Tournament Quarter Final)

Bron Breakker def Trick Williams

==================

