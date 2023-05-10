Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 5/10/23: Miro & Thunder Rosa Return To AEW TV; Is Andrade Next? Warner Bros Discovery To Announce AEW Collision & More (CM Punk Returning Sooner Than Fans Think); GiGi Posts Cryptic Message; Don Callis Turns On Kenny Omega; Impact Wrestling Replaces NJPW For Summer Tour Of Australia; NXT News & Results
Episode #176 of ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite‘ (5/10/2023) hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- Miro, Thunder Rosa return to AEW TV and Andrade posts teaser on social media, just in time for AEW Collision announcement!
- Warner Bros Discovery and AEW to announce AEW Collision & more during WBD Upfront event at MSG (NYC) and on TNT WED 5/17/23. Don Tony has the latest news, what won’t be revealed and how you can watch WBD/AEW announcement LIVE
- DT dispels Elite Media pushing fake financial details of AEW/WBD deal AND the Doom & Gloomers claiming WBD is in financial trouble
- Don Callis finally turns on Kenny Omega & The Elite. BCC will likely ‘use’ Callis’ for knowledge to help eliminate The Elite, then toss him away. Poor bastard.
- AEW Dynamite 5/10/23 and NXT 5/9/23 results plus Women’s Championship Tournament updates
- GiGi Dolin five word post on Instagram has fans asking if she wants to leave WWE
- Elite media forced to retrieve from fake narrative pushed for months of AEW hard roster split and segregation of CM Punk & other ‘Pro Punk’ stars
- Tremendous ticket sales for AEW All In at Wembley has become the scapegoat when addressing AEW criticism
- NJPW cancels June 2023 tour of Australia due to Forbidden Door II, but is replaced by Impact Wrestling
- Goldberg Retirement Tour rumors gain steam and DT suggests Impact work out a deal w/Goldberg for a few events including Australia tour
- Eddie Kingston undergoes successful hernia surgery; expected to be out until August
- AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 and Impact Wrestling: Under Siege 2023 PPV updates
- MLW issues rebuttal against WWE motion to have anti-trust lawsuit dismissed
- DT breaks down NYS Athletic Commission’s current review if Pro Wrestling should remain regulated
=======
==================
AEW Dynamite 5/10/23 Results:
- Claudio Castagnoli def Rey Fenix (Double Jeopardy Match)
- Orange Cassidy (c) def Daniel Garcia (International Title)
- Julia Hart def Anna Jay
- House Of Black (c) def Best Friends & Bandido (Trios Championship)
- Jon Moxley def Kenny Omega (Cage Match)
NXT 5/9/23 Results:
- Tiffany Stratton def Gigi Dolin (Tournament Quarter Final)
- Gallus (c) def The Dyad (NXT Tag Team Championship)
- Duke Hudson def Javier Bernal
- Eddy Thorpe def Damon Kemp
- Ilja Dragunov def Dijak by DQ
- Charlie Dempsey def Tyler Bate
- Briggs & Jensen def Hank Walker & Tank Ledger
- Lyra Valkyria def Kiana James (Tournament Quarter Final)
- Bron Breakker def Trick Williams
==================
====
====
====
