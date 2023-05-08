Tags
WWE Raw & World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Post Show 5/8/23
WWE Raw Post Show (5/8/23) hosted by Don Tony & brought to you by BlueWire.
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE Raw 5/8/23 Recap: Brock Lesnar destroys Cody Rhodes and his shot as Seth Rollins advances in World Heavyweight Championship Tournament; Backlash fallout; Night Of Champions build; DIY Reunion Tease? WWE Main Event results & more
- Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar confirmed for WWE Night Of Champions
- WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament (SmackDown) Predictions
- WWE SmackDown 5/12/23 Preview: Roman Reigns first Smackdown appearance since WrestleMania 39, Backlash fallout, WHC Tournament, Women’s Tag Team Title Match & more
- Paul Heyman takes funny artistic jab at World Heavyweight Championship Tournament
- LWO 4 LIFE: Rey Mysterio, Legado Del Fantasma & Zelina Vega get matching LWO Tattoos (Video)
- WWE Backlash 2023 News: Breaks WWE all-time records, Zelina Vega reflects on her memorable night
- Who should be Rhea Ripley’s next challenger for SmackDown Women’s Championship?
- NXT 5/9/23 Preview: Dijak vs Dragunov, Women’s Title Tournament, Bron Breakker vs Trick Williams, Gallus vs Dyad for Tag Titles & more
- AEW Dynamite 5/10/23 Preview: Omega vs Moxley Cage Match, ROH Double Jeopardy, OC vs Garcia for International Title, Double Or Nothing build & more
- This Week In Wrestling History Season 2 Episode 19 preview
- The Week In Ratings 4/28/23 – 5/5/23: WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, All Access, Rampage, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, Stone Cold Takes On America
🔥PROGRAMMING NOTE: Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite 5/10/23 hosted by Don Tony streams LIVE WED 5/10/23 10:05PM on DISCORD (Not YouTube). To join DT’s Discord Channel for the live stream, click here: https://www.youtube.com/post/Ugkx7vkJkhuPX9knCAjFVbKwLM04omvkApg4
🔥TRIPLE EPISODE: Download WWE Backlash Recap And Review/WHC Tournament Predictions/Sit-Down With Don Tony 5/7/23 (Triple Episode) here: https://tinyurl.com/anhr3sf2 or https://wp.me/p7MT0R-4lR
====
WWE RAW RESULTS (5/8/23):
- Seth Rollins def Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest (WHC Tournament: 1st Round)
- Mustafa Ali def Otis
- Finn Balor def Cody Rhodes and The Miz (WHC Tournament: 1st Round)
- Rhea Ripley (c) def Dana Brooke (Non-Title)
- Kevin Owens (c) & Sami Zayn (c) def Imperium (Non-Title)
- Zoey Stark def Nikki Cross
- Dominik Mysterio def Xavier Woods
- Seth Rollins def Finn Balor (WHC Tournament Semi-Final)
WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (5/8/23):
- Akira Tozawa def Nathan Frazier
- Emma def Roxanne Perez
==================
