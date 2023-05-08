WWE Raw & World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Post Show 5/8/23

WWE Raw 5/8/23 Recap: Brock Lesnar destroys Cody Rhodes and his shot as Seth Rollins advances in World Heavyweight Championship Tournament; Backlash fallout; Night Of Champions build; DIY Reunion Tease? WWE Main Event results & more

Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar confirmed for WWE Night Of Champions

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament (SmackDown) Predictions

WWE SmackDown 5/12/23 Preview: Roman Reigns first Smackdown appearance since WrestleMania 39, Backlash fallout, WHC Tournament, Women’s Tag Team Title Match & more

Paul Heyman takes funny artistic jab at World Heavyweight Championship Tournament

LWO 4 LIFE: Rey Mysterio, Legado Del Fantasma & Zelina Vega get matching LWO Tattoos (Video)

WWE Backlash 2023 News: Breaks WWE all-time records, Zelina Vega reflects on her memorable night

Who should be Rhea Ripley’s next challenger for SmackDown Women’s Championship?

NXT 5/9/23 Preview: Dijak vs Dragunov, Women’s Title Tournament, Bron Breakker vs Trick Williams, Gallus vs Dyad for Tag Titles & more

AEW Dynamite 5/10/23 Preview: Omega vs Moxley Cage Match, ROH Double Jeopardy, OC vs Garcia for International Title, Double Or Nothing build & more

This Week In Wrestling History Season 2 Episode 19 preview

The Week In Ratings 4/28/23 – 5/5/23: WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW Dynamite, All Access, Rampage, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, Stone Cold Takes On America

WWE RAW RESULTS (5/8/23):

Seth Rollins def Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest (WHC Tournament: 1st Round)

Mustafa Ali def Otis

Finn Balor def Cody Rhodes and The Miz (WHC Tournament: 1st Round)

Rhea Ripley (c) def Dana Brooke (Non-Title)

Kevin Owens (c) & Sami Zayn (c) def Imperium (Non-Title)

Zoey Stark def Nikki Cross

Dominik Mysterio def Xavier Woods

Seth Rollins def Finn Balor (WHC Tournament Semi-Final)

WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (5/8/23):

Akira Tozawa def Nathan Frazier

Emma def Roxanne Perez

